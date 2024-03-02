Wisconsin vs. Illinois: How to watch + betting odds

After yet another loss this week, this time to the Indiana Hoosiers 74-70 on the road, the Wisconsin Badgers are returning home for a matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini, with tip-off scheduled for 12:00 P.M on Saturday.

It’s been a rough stretch for the Badgers, who dropped to 2-6 in their last eight games with Tuesday’s loss and 18-10 overall.

The Illini have started their season 21-7, most recently beating both Iowa and Minnesota at home after a close road loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Illinois, sporting a 12-5 conference record that has them No. 2 in the Big Ten, has been electric at home, going 15-2 at the State Farm Center, while having a 4-5 record on the road this year.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers against Illinois.

How to watch

TV: Big Ten Network, Saturday at 1:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -3

Over/Under: 153