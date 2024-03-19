Badgers HC Greg Gard on success in the NCAA Tournament: “You’ve got to score”

The Wisconsin Badgers had a fairly successful 2023 season that saw them slip defensively in comparison to years past, but also scored 75.1 points per game, their most in 30 years.

Now, their next challenge is the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll face 12th-seeded James Madison in the first round after drawing the No. 5 seed in the South Region.

While Wisconsin has seen regular-season success throughout the Greg Gard era, making the tournament in seven of his nine seasons (one didn’t happen due to COVID), they haven’t made it past the second round since 2017.

With a different identity than years past, the Badgers will look to change that outlook when they head off to Brooklyn this weekend.

The goal for the Badgers is ultimately winning six games, but what’s the plan to ultimately accomplish that goal?

It primarily comes down to how strong they can be offensively, according to head coach Greg Gard.

“The goal is here to go win six games. That’s the goal,” Gard said ahead of the team’s matchup against James Madison. “Is this group good enough to do it? If we play really well, yeah. In today’s game, you got to score. If you look at the top teams, in fact, I’ve done the study, so I can even give you the information.”

“So we went back in KenPom five years and ranked the top ten defensive teams. They were all in the NCAA tournament. We ranked the top ten defensive teams this year. Four of the ten are not in it, right? Is that what it was? You flip it and do offense. All the top offensive teams in the country are all high, high seeds.”

Gard, criticized in the past for his offensive style, has adapted as the game of college basketball has changed.

“You got to score. The game has changed. Hence you’ve seen us change. You’ve seen some other programs in our league change, maybe their identity or, I mean, you had four teams average 80 points or more,” Gard said.

“We averaged the most we’ve averaged in 30 years here because the game is changing. You have to transcend to do that.”

Now, there are still some of the defensive stalwarts that have proven to be successful, but as the statistics show, scoring is ultimately the most important aspect of today’s game, which the NCAA is promoting as well with their rules.

“There’s some outliers, like a Houston that really locks you down. Iowa State does some of that. But if you look across college basketball, Yukon, Alabama, Illinois, Purdue, teams are scoring,” Gard said.

“Not that defense isn’t important, but the rules have all shifted to favor offense and penalize defense. They want more fouls, more free throws, more points. Everything about it has all the rule changes. [If we] look back [at] every rule change, there’s been an uptick in scoring, and they’ve all been made to push scoring up, so you have to stay ahead of the curve. And thankfully we’ve made shifts fast within the last two years and we got to continue to make more because that’s where the game is.”

The Badgers put up a number of offensive showcases in the Big Ten Tournament, scoring 87 points against a tough Maryland defense before reaching that total in their close loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the championship game.

Now, it’s not necessarily all about the total points that a team puts up, but rather their efficiency in doing so. Gard has preached the importance of valuing a team’s points per possession, which has been Wisconsin’s main metric to evaluate all season long.

If the Badgers can continue their offensive success, they could make a run in the tournament as they look to reach their goal of six straight wins.

But, with the injuries they’re facing, as well as some tough competition, that goal may ultimately prove to be a challenge to accomplish.

Regardless, Wisconsin knows their path to success: they have to score. That’ll ultimately define how far they end up going.