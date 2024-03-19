Badgers showing interest in 6’8, 220-pound transfer, averaged 18.9 PPG in 2023

The Wisconsin Badgers are heading to March Madness with some momentum, as they drew a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament following their strong week at the Big Ten Tournament.

But, while the postseason is firmly on their minds, the transfer portal is up and running, and Wisconsin is getting involved.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the Badgers have shown interest in UNCG graduate transfer Mikeal Brown-Jones since he entered the portal earlier this week.

Brown-Jones enjoyed a stellar senior season, averaging 18.9 points and 7.5 rebounds a game, while shooting 54 percent from the field and 43 percent from the three, knocking down nearly one three-pointer a game.

Standing at 6’8, 220 pounds, Brown-Jones could be a replacement for graduate student Tyler Wahl, who is out of eligibility following this season.

The Badgers looked to the transfer portal and made a major splash last offseason, landing St. John’s transfer A.J. Storr, who broke out into the team’s leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points per game this season.

Now, with a need for a power forward, the Badgers could look to the transfer portal to address the position, especially given their current depth as it stands.

Wisconsin does have 2023 four-star Gus Yalden, who took a redshirt year this season and could be a bigger contributor in 2024 with a path for minutes.

But, behind him, it gets uncertain. Wisconsin will return Carter Gilmore for a final season, but may choose to find an upgrade at the spot, or even a starter in the portal that competes with Yalden for heavy minutes.

Brown-Jones could even potentially be a replacement for A.J. Storr, should he choose to enter the 2024 NBA Draft.

Standing as UNC Greensboro’s leading scorer in 2023, Brown-Jones played 28.3 minutes per contest, which is similar to Tyler Wahl’s usage this season as the starting power forward.

After initially starting at VCU for two seasons, Brown-Jones opted to transfer to UNC Greensboro for more playing time.

Coming off the bench and playing 21 minutes a night last season, the forward averaged over 10 points per contest before breaking out as a starter in 2023 with 18.9 points a game.

In addition to Wisconsin, Brown-Jones has heard from Arkansas, Miami, Georgia, and Pittsburgh thus far, according to Tipton.

Can the Badgers land a marquee transfer for the second consecutive offseason?