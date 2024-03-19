Best case, worst case, and most likely case scenarios for the Badgers in the NCAA Tournament

It has been quite a roller coaster for the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team this season, with three distinct phases: awesome, free fall, and rebound.

And, by all indications, the team is still very much ascending in the rebound phase (with some awesome thrown in) after their very impressive performance in the Big Ten Tournament, which took a late surge by an outstanding Illinois team to deprive them of a title that was starting to feel like destiny.

So against this backdrop, the five-seed and No. 23 Badgers will face 12-seed James Madison (31-3), a sexy upset darling in many pundits’ brackets.

And while James Madison is unquestionably a good team, a closer look at their resume, which includes just one Top 100 NET win and a lot of damage—to the tune of 22 wins—in Quad 4, might cause one to raise an eyebrow about how worthy they are of being labeled a bracket buster. If Wisconsin can best James Madison and Duke, Houston will likely await, which is a daunting journey to the Elite Eight, indeed.

In this exercise, I’m giving you three distinct paths the Badgers can follow, and sadly NCAA Champion is not one of them. But, they appear to be locked and loaded to create some havoc, so I’m pretty bullish on them right now.

Best Case Scenario: This team has the pieces to make a Final Four run if things fall perfectly even if their absolutely brutal South Region might make that look highly unlikely.

But, this is a best-case scenario I’m working with here, so I’m going to put the Badgers in the Final Four. This journey starts with a solid 10-point win over James Madison, who simply doesn’t have the size to stop Wisconsin inside.

The Badgers then get a measure of revenge for 2015 and squeak by Duke in a slugfest in the high 60s, much to the chagrin of tournament officials, before fending off Houston in a 78-74 upset that nobody saw coming.

This all sets up a tantalizing Elite Eight clash with 2-seed Marquette, and Wisconsin extends their winning streak in the series to three by knocking Shaka Smart and his lads out, 81-75.

The magic Badger run ends in the Final Four at the hands of Tennessee, who is too much for Greg Gard’s squad in a rematch from earlier in the season and tops Wisconsin 83-75. But, this is still a run that vanquishes all but the most virulent “Fire Gard” enthusiasts.

Worst Case Scenario: Seemingly overhyped as James Madison appears to be, there’s no question that this is a really good, defensive-minded team (especially against the three), and there are scenarios where they give the Badgers all kinds of trouble.

In this horrific path, JMU jumps out to a big lead on the heels of hot shooting and foul trouble for Steven Crowl, and holds off Wisconsin 68-62 to capture the 5/12 upset special.

It would be an absolutely brutal ending after the magical Big Ten Tournament for Gard and his squad, stoking the fires anew in camps that want McIntosh to move on from Gard. (Spoiler: he won’t.)

Most Likely Scenario: This one has me going back and forth in the Duke game, where my heart is fighting my head.

Duke is, after all, a No. 4 seed and would be a favorite if they play Wisconsin. This is a simple fact. So taking the Badgers to make the Sweet 16 requires me to run with that upset, however mild it is. Well, buddy, that’s exactly what I’m doing here.

I saw enough in Minneapolis to show me that Wisconsin is playing some very good, gutsy basketball and, even more importantly, believes in itself again.

So, I’m taking a small leap of faith here by picking the Badgers to beat the Dukies (and their refs) in a 74-72 classic, before bowing out to an outstanding Houston team in the Round of 16, 85-77.

While nobody in the Wisconsin locker room will be satisfied with this at the moment, it would represent an impressive return to postseason form for a team that has glaringly lacked it since 2018.