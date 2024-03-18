Chucky Hepburn, A.J. Storr proved to be the ‘X-Factors’ for the Badgers in Big Ten Tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers were deemed as a No. 5 seed in the South region of the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll play the No. 12 seed James Madison Dukes in the first round on Friday.

Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, the Badgers put together a strong week of performances in the Big Ten Tournament, helping solidify their case as a No. 5 seed, thanks to wins over the Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, and Purdue Boilermakers.

Through the week, despite facing injuries, the Badgers were able to muster victory after victory, thanks to strong performances from both Chucky Hepburn and A.J. Storr.

Storr was on a tear in the tournament, averaging 22.5 points per game, while hitting 38.5 percent of his threes on 6.5 attempts per game, providing Wisconsin with a much-needed scoring punch as players were banged up.

Hepburn, who had started to turn up in February with a number of double-digit scoring performances, was the heart and soul of the Badgers’ run, overcoming a nagging knee injury to play 38 minutes in a strong game against Purdue on Saturday.

In the Badgers’ 76-75 overtime win, Hepburn poured in 22 points, hitting 9/12 of his shots and recording three steals. But, more importantly, the star guard made clutch play after clutch play on both ends, and Wisconsin needed each and every play to win that game.

On Sunday, Hepburn turned up in the second half once again, putting up 20 points, five assists, and three steals in the 93-87 loss.

Both players ultimately made the Big Ten All-Tournament team, joining Illinois’s Terrence Shannon, who was the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament, Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga, and Purdue’s Zach Edey.

Prior to the tournament, I hosted a reacts poll where I asked who would be the ‘X-Factor’ for the Badgers in the tournament.

24 percent of fans believed it to be Storr, while only nine percent chose Hepburn, with many believing it to be Max Klesmit or a bench player on the team.

Next up, the Badgers have a tough task ahead of them with the NCAA Tournament, looking to overcome injuries and play just five days after going through four games in four days.

