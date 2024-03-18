Wisconsin returns to AP Top 25 after strong Big Ten Tournament performance

For the first time in six weeks, the Wisconsin Badgers have made an appearance inside the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 23 ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin, who had been as high as No. 6 earlier in the season, had a rough February that saw them lose four consecutive games, prompting them to fall out altogether from the AP Top 25.

However, the Badgers picked up momentum as March began, and parlayed that into a strong performance in the Big Ten Tournament, where they beat the Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, and Purdue Boilermakers before falling short in the championship game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The three wins were enough to earn them a spot in the AP Top 25, where they are one of three Big Ten teams, joining Purdue (No. 3) and Illinois (No. 10)

The news comes one day after the Badgers were revealed as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, pegging them against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes in the Round of 64.

Wisconsin earned the No. 19 overall seed in the Tournament, giving them the South region draw.