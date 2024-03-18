Wisconsin vs. JMU: Betting odds, spread, moneyline and more for 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to play against the James Madison Dukes on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 5 seed in the South Region of the bracket.

Wisconsin is entering March on a strong note, as they beat the Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, and Purdue Boilermakers to reach the Big Ten Tournament finals, where they ultimately fell short to the Illinois Fighting Illini 93-87 on Sunday.

They’ll now focus their attention on the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll begin their journey against James Madison, with tip-off set for 9:40 P.M. ET.

Should they advance past the first round, they’d face the winner of the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils versus the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts on Sunday.

Here’s how you can watch Friday’s game for the Badgers against James Madison.

How to watch

TV: CBS, Friday at 8:40 P.M. CT

Stadium: Barclays Center

Line: Wisconsin -5.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 145 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

