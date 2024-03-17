Tip-off time for Wisconsin’s first round NCAA Tournament matchup revealed

The Wisconsin Badgers will open the NCAA Tournament with a matchup against the James Madison Dukes on Friday, with tip-off set for 9:40 P.M. ET.

Earning a No. 5 seed on Selection Sunday, the Badgers put together a strong week of play at the Big Ten Tournament, securing wins over the Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, and the Purdue Boilermakers to reach the finals, where they ultimately lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Wisconsin is the 19th overall seed in the tournament, which earned them a No. 5 seed in the South Region.

They’ll now focus on a James Madison team that went 31-3 during the regular season, including 15-3 in the ASUN conference.

The Dukes have been a top-scoring threat all year long, putting up 84.4 points a game while shooting 48 percent and 36.5 percent from three.

Wisconsin will certainly appreciate the extra day of rest after playing in four games over four days this past week. With the added day, it’ll be an extra opportunity for the team to get healthy, while they get the night slate at 9:40 P.M. ET on Friday.

Here is the full list of times for Thursday and Friday’s games, courtesy of CBS’s Matt Norlander.