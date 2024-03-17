3 quick takeaways from the Badgers 93-87 loss to Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini 93-87 in the Big Ten Tournament finals, falling just short to their opponent in a high-scoring game once again.

The loss caps off a strong week for the Badgers, who won three consecutive games, beating the Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, and Purdue Boilermakers before bowing out in the finals.

Offensively, Wisconsin shot 46.9 percent from the field and 35 percent from three, shooting the ball well, especially in the second half, where they scored 47 points on 50 percent efficiency.

Defensively, the Badgers struggled to contain Illinois’s top players, allowing the Illini to score 93 points on 52.6 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep.

Here are three quick takeaways from the Badgers’ 93-87 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Stars show out

The stars were out in full fleet on Sunday, as the Illini were led by star guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who poured in 34 points on 8/15 from the field, while Marcus Domask had an extremely efficient outing, scoring 26 points, as he hit eight of his 11 shots.

Shannon was dominant throughout the game, utilizing his explosive first step, sheer quickness, and strong frame to get to the basket, which allowed him to get to the free throw line 17 times.

Domask, on the other hand, worked primarily by backing down defenders in the post. Wisconsin struggled with his physicality and touch around the rim, allowing the forward to not only shoot 8/11 from the field, but also get to the free throw line 10 times.

For Wisconsin, they relied heavily on A.J. Storr in the first half, with the guard pouring in 16 first-half points on 5/12 from the field.

Storr was locked in, looking to consistently get to the rim, but also making a number of tough shots with defenders in the area.

In the second half, Wisconsin looked to Chucky Hepburn, just as they did in Saturday’s game against Purdue, as the guard scored 14 points over the final 20 minutes, while dishing out four assists and recording two steals.

Both players saw significant minutes yet again, with Storr playing 38 and Hepburn playing 36, but Illinois’s star players ultimately proved to be too much, serving as the main difference in the game.

In my prediction, where I foresaw Illinois winning, I highlighted the issues that ultimately came to be true: Wisconsin struggling to match up with Shannon Jr. and Domask.

Shannon’s movement at his size is a unique match for Wisconsin, whose primary top on-ball defenders are smaller. Additionally, Domask’s physicality was a problem in the first matchup between the two sides two weeks ago, and ultimately became an issue again on Sunday.

Regardless, the Badgers fought hard, and their stars were a key aspect of how close of a game it ultimately was.

Offensive showcase

As many games with the Fighting Illini are, this one was an offensive showcase from start to finish.

Both teams fared well in the first half, leaving the halftime score to be 41-40 in favor of Illinois.

The Badgers shot just 43.8 percent from the field in the initial period, but got to the free throw line nine times and played with a quicker pace than usual, which got them to 40 points.

Illinois had a similar style in the first half, scoring 41 points on 45.2 percent from the field, while getting to the free throw line 12 times.

The second half was really where the scoring took a huge surge up. Wisconsin had the initial advantage, scoring on each of their first nine possessions, while taking a 61-51 lead four minutes into the period.

Illinois responded to Wisconsin’s run with one of their own, coming back with a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 63-61 before the back-and-forth ensued.

Fast-forwarding to near the end of the second half, Wisconsin and Illinois were all tied up at 85 following a clutch Max Klesmit three with just under two minutes left.

That wouldn’t last for long, however, as Terrence Shannon Jr. hit a huge open three, to which Wisconsin couldn’t respond.

A.J. Storr turned the ball over late, leading to a Shannon drive in transition that earned the guard two free throws. From there, a five-point lead with just a minute left was too much to overcome, as Wisconsin fell short 93-87.

Enough can’t be said about Chucky Hepburn’s performance, as the Badgers guard was the team’s best player on Saturday.

In the second half, Wisconsin ultimately shot 50 percent from the field, while getting 14 more free throw attempts, leading to a 47-point half.

Illinois, on the other hand, was just hot throughout, hitting 61.5 percent of their shots en route to scoring 52 points in the half in an offensive showdown.

NCAA Tournament

With the strong week, the Badgers locked up a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, even with the loss to Illinois on Sunday.

They will face off against the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the tournament on Friday, where they’ll play at Brooklyn, New York, in the South Region.

The win over the Boilermakers on Saturday was huge, providing a high-quality quad 1 win to Wisconsin’s already strong resume.

There were questions about whether they’d end as a No. 5 or No. 6 seed, given their slide in February, but Wisconsin ended the season strong and is now heading into the tournament with some big-time momentum.

The key from this point on will be to get healthy.

Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn were both dealing with knee issues, while John Blackwell suffered an ankle injury against Northwestern on Friday.

Getting healthy for the stretch run will be key, especially after Wisconsin played in four games over four straight days this past week.