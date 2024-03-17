Badgers earn a No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament, to play James Madison

The Wisconsin Badgers have their NCAA Tournament seeding, as they earned a No. 5 seed on Selection Sunday, getting the south region draw.

Entering the week, it was uncertain where Wisconsin would fall, as they held a strong resume, but struggled during February, dropping them from No. 6 in the AP Poll to unranked within weeks.

But, after a strong week at the Big Ten Tournament, which involved wins over the Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, Purdue Boilermakers, and a close loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Badgers solidified their spot on the five-seed line.

Now, they’ll face off against the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with the game slated for Friday in Brooklyn, New York.

Should they win, the Badgers would then face the winner of the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils versus the No. 13 seed Vermont Catamounts in the Round of 32.

By earning a No. 5 seed, the Badgers make their return to the NCAA Tournament after missing out altogether for just the second time in 25 years last season.

They last appeared in the tournament in 2022, when they earned a No. 3 seed, beating No. 14 Colgate in the first round before bouncing out in the Round of 32 against No. 11 seed Iowa State 54-49.

How will the Badgers fare in this postseason?