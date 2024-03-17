Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday in the finals of the Big Ten Tournament, with tip-off scheduled for 2:30 P.M.

Wisconsin started off their tournament experience with a strong 87-56 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday, finishing with their most points ever in a Big Ten Tournament game.

Then, they played in a much closer contest on Friday, but ultimately defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 71-60 to advance to the semifinals.

Saturday’s game, however, was the cherry on top, as Wisconsin pulled off a 76-75 overtime victory over the Purdue Boilermakers, getting their revenge, and moving forward to the finals.

Now, they’ll focus their attention on an Illinois team that finished the regular season 23-8, including 14-6 in conference play, good for second in the Big Ten.

The Fighting Illini have scored 84.2 points a game, shooting 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from three.

In Friday’s game, the Fighting Illini are favored by four points on the spread, with the over/under set at 148 points.

Despite the injuries across the board for the Badgers, they’re coming into this one clean, as Isaac Gard is the only player listed as out on either team.

Prediction

The Badgers lost their lone contest against the Illini in a close 91-83 game on March 2nd at the Kohl Center.

In that one, Wisconsin shot the ball well, but ultimately couldn't limit the duo of Marcus Domask and Terrence Shannon Jr. enough, who scored 31 and 23 points, respectively, on a combined 18/34 from the field.

To me, Purdue was a better matchup stylistically, despite the two previous losses, as I felt Wisconsin could pair up well with the Boilermakers on both ends of the floor.

However, against Illinois, the Badgers don’t really have that player that is a perfect match for Shannon Jr. at his height and size, which worries me in looking to stop him.

Match that with Shannon’s explosion in the NCAA Tournament and it’s a tough contest for Wisconsin. Then, you bring in the pieces like Domask and forwards Quincy Guerrier and Coleman Hawkins, and it’s a tough overall team to defend.

I see Wisconsin playing well and riding their recent success, but ultimately falling short in the finals.

Prediction: Illinois to win

