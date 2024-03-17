How the Badgers backup big men have been vital in filling their roles

Last season, it was no secret that the Wisconsin Badgers needed depth in the frontcourt, so much to the point that head coach Greg Gard openly acknowledged that was a necessity to fill in the offseason.

In picking up A.J. Storr from the transfer portal, the Badgers were able to fill a part of that void, but freshman big Nolan Winter has also been a big addition, providing Wisconsin with the backup center that they didn’t have last season.

The increased depth has allowed Wisconsin to experiment with rotations, rather than being forced to go smaller with their second team, helping stabilize the minutes when either Steven Crowl or Tyler Wahl are out of action.

With Winter in the fold as an immediate impact at center, Carter Gilmore returned to the power forward spot, where he’s a more natural fit, working in a timeshare with Markus Illver to back up Tyler Wahl.

Now, none of the three players have otherworldly stats; Winter leads the way with 2.6 points a contest, shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from deep in 9.6 minutes of action per game.

Gilmore has seen 9.1 minutes of action a contest, although his playing time has slipped recently, with the Badgers opting to use Markus Illver in that role instead.

But, as Wisconsin has gotten deeper into the Big Ten Tournament, they’ve gotten much-needed contributions from their backup bigs, especially as Wahl deals with a nagging knee injury.

On Saturday, Gilmore was unexpectedly called upon, as the Badgers had to utilize him and Illver more with Wahl not only facing the injury, but also dealing with foul trouble, landing two early in the game.

Gilmore ultimately played 18 minutes, while Illver saw 10 minutes of action as well during the overtime contest.

The former’s impact was especially felt in the second half where he knocked down a three-pointer and dove on the ball for a much-needed steal in four minutes of action, playing his role to a tee when called upon.

“I just know our guys went down and they needed me to step up,” Gilmore said after the game. “And when you’re playing these tournament games and there’s back-to-backs, everyone’s got to be ready if it’s injuries, foul trouble or anything. So just to go in there and do my role and do my job and to make a shot, too, I couldn’t ask for anything better and just got to keep being ready to play.”

The steal came after Chucky Hepburn broke into the passing lane, deflecting the ball, which Gilmore dove on before head coach Greg Gard called timeout with 4:47 remaining and the Badgers down 1.

“I think I was a little late guarding my man, and Chucky came to help me out and poked it loose,” Gilmore said. “And I knew if Chucky helped me out, I had to go help him out. So the ball was loose, his man was going for it, and I knew I needed to make a play.”

“Those are the kind of plays that we talked about that are going to win the game. Loose balls, 50 50 balls, and saw it out there in front. And that’s part of my job to go get it. So that’s all I did.”

The three-pointer came as Purdue left the Badgers forward open, prompting Gilmore to fire after an initial hesitation, sinking the key shot.

While the forward hasn’t shot threes a ton this season, his confidence has continued to brew in practice, leading him to take and make the shot, which gave Wisconsin a 58-56 lead with 4:31 remaining in regulation.

“I know I haven’t made a lot this year, but just being in practice and getting more shots up at practice, seeing more go through at practice kind of helped me get my confidence up,” Gilmore said. “And then just kind of how we’ve been playing. We’ve been playing more loose, more free.”

“When our coaches are feeding us confidence and we’re feeding confidence into each other, it just makes you go out there and play free and whether, you know, you need a bucket and you’re open, time to let it go and hope it goes in.”

Then, in overtime, Gilmore saw his number called upon again, as Steven Crowl, Tyler Wahl, and Nolan Winter all fouled out, which meant that he needed to guard 7’4 Zach Edey with the game in the balance.

“I just know they’re going to go to Zach Edey, especially when they see me on them,” Gilmore shared. “So just doing my best I can to force a tougher catch, to force him outside the block where he’s comfortable and just make him pass, make him uncomfortable.”

“And I tried to do that the best I could and I know my teammates all knew I was outmatched and they were all ready to help me and they told me that. And so that’s all we had to do and try to execute it.”

Gilmore did pick up two fouls in the period when guarding Edey, who took eight free throws in overtime alone. But, Purdue went 0/2 in the period, which ultimately was enough for Wisconsin to skim away with the victory.

The forward’s performance off the bench drew praise from Gard, who pointed out the value of those extra minutes to help out the team’s best players.

“We’re not specifically one or two people dependent in terms of production, and when you have guys either go down or banged up or we have three guys foul out, guys like Carter Gilmore that haven’t played a lot here recently in the last three weeks come in, and their minds are in the right place. That allows them to perform,” Gard said

“If you’re sulking and feeling sorry for yourself and, ‘why don’t I have my minutes?’ If you have mine, me, and I in your vocabulary and your thought process, you’re not going to be ready for that position when Steve fouled out. But Gilly has [done] a good job of being about the team. He always has. That allows him to come in and perform when we needed him to.”

The 6’7 forward wasn’t the only one tasked with filling his role, as Nolan Winter was also thrust into the fire, having to guard Zach Edey for portions of the game, including the beginning of overtime after Steven Crowl fouled out in regulation.

While he acknowledged the nerves that came with guarding a player of Edey’s caliber, Winter also shared how those moments served as a confidence booster for him.

“[I was] nervous, for sure,” Winter said about picking up the Edey assignment, especially as Crowl fouled out. “But, you know, it’s what you dream of as a kid, to be out there overtime against Purdue in the semifinals. Winning that jump ball [over Zach Edey], that kind of settled me in a little bit, and it was a ton of fun to be out there with the guys in overtime for sure, and get the win.”

“It definitely boosts [my confidence], knowing that I can somewhat hold my own against one of the better players in college basketball history, just being that big. So all this experience I’m kind of getting against him will for sure be used to my benefit in the coming years. Playing against him in overtime, in the Big Ten semifinal, people aren’t getting that experience every day, so that’ll be huge for me.”

For Winter, this experience is an extra special, as he’s one of the few Badgers players returning to his home state of Minnesota.

It’s a dream come true for the Badgers center, especially with the crowd being as loud as it’s been with Wisconsin fans.

“I played here in high school once or twice, and it was fun,” Winter said about being back in Minnesota. “I mean, it’s always, I love this place, lights or something. I don’t know what it is, but it’s a great place to play.”

“And having a lot of Wisconsin fans here, kind of. I mean, it’s a lot of fun just to see how they travel, even to Minnesota and, yeah, I mean, it’s super fun to play in the Target Center. Especially for me, it means a little more this tournament, so especially with Tyler and Steven and Jack Janicki and all these other guys that we got from Minnesota, it means a little more for us.”

“The fans definitely make a difference and we feed off that. So seeing them all kind of really be supportive and loud today really does bring an extra boost. I don’t know if they really know that, but the louder they are, the more it helps us, for real. So it’s awesome to see them travel with us and support us.”

Winter is still learning about the college game and working into his frame, but he’s looking to take it one game at a time and continue to get better through the process.

“I think just every game I play is just a little more experience under my belt as a freshman,” Winter said. “I just think the more I play, the more comfortable I’ll be. And I’m feeling really comfortable right now throughout yesterday and today, just feeling comfortable with the ball and everything.”

“So it’ll come with time, obviously, along with. I mean, John’s still a freshman, too, but he’s obviously legit, so, I mean, yeah, we’re all still getting comfortable out there and, yeah, it’s been fun.”

A part of that learning experience has been working as a center without that elite strength, which has been especially seen with Winter’s rebounding efforts.

But, in what he lacks in weight, Winter looks to replace that with an edge as he attacks the rim for rebounds.

“For me personally, to be honest, obviously, Steve’s Steve, but when I go in there, I know I don’t have weight on anyone,” Winter acknowledged. “So, for me, it’s just kind of, go get the ball. It doesn’t matter who’s there. Go through someone. Just go get this ball for the team, because it’s do or die. So that’s really my mentality.”

“Just go get the ball, no matter who’s in front of you. And come up with mean. Just try to come up with it. Yeah, I mean, Steven obviously’s got weight and all this experience that he’s got, so I’m just kind of going in there, flying around, throwing my body around, trying to get the ball.”

At the beginning of the year, the Badgers center faced some tough moments as teams targeted him in actions. But now, he’s understood what it takes to be successful in the Big Ten, which comes with being aggressive and having that edge needed as a big.

“I mean, beginning of the year being the first one, like, I want to just give them my all and play as hard as I can and have a, have a little edge,” Winter said. “And maybe towards the middle of the season I got kind of comfortable.”

“And now recently when I’m going against these big guys, I’m wasn’t okay, if you’re not going to play with an edge, you’re not going to play at all. So, I mean, just kind of getting in there, playing aggressive, and throw my body around.”

For both Winter and Gilmore, the experience overall is just a dream come true, which fuels them as they look to fill their roles on this Badger team.

“This is just what you dream of as a kid,” Gilmore said. “I mean, growing up in Wisconsin, content playing for the Badgers and especially in big time games like this, I mean, it’s a real dream come true. And I’m just grateful that I got this opportunity and I’m grateful that I got this team to deal with. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Now, with the Big Ten Tournament finals next, both players could be asked to step up once again in key moments, and they’re ready to embrace the challenge.