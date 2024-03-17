It’s been a whirlwind year for the Wisconsin Badgers, who’ve experienced the ups and downs as much as any other team in the nation.

It all started with a slow 1-2 start, capped off with a 71-49 loss at the hands of the Providence Friars, that placed a bad taste in fans’ mouths to begin the season.

But, from there, it was all fireworks. Wisconsin went 15-2 over the next three months to jump significantly up the rankings, reaching as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll, while they held the top spot in the Big Ten.

After an 81-66 win over the Michigan State Spartans, however, things began to slide for the Badgers, who suffered their first conference loss on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which preceded a rough February where Wisconsin dropped four straight and went 2-6.

That involved losses to the bottom two teams in the conference, the Michigan Wolverines and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, which left questions as to which Badgers team would ultimately show up down the stretch.

But, as they rebounded from their slow start, Wisconsin started to pick things up, putting up quality performances against Illinois, Rutgers, and Purdue in March, setting themselves trending upwards heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

Now, Wisconsin is looking at a potential Big Ten championship on Sunday when they get a rematch against the Fighting Illini, with tip-off set for 2:30 P.M.

To get there, the Badgers pulled off three straight wins, beating the Maryland Terrapins in an 87-56 blowout before pulling off close victories against Northwestern and Purdue on Friday and Saturday.

Ultimately, the Badgers are peaking at the right time, getting hot in March, which is the month that truly defines your season.

Reflecting on his team’s recent run, head coach Greg Gard pointed out the necessity to stay the course through ebbs and flows during the season, which is why his team is currently getting hot.

“I think every team goes through — most part, maybe UConn hasn’t gone through one, Purdue hasn’t gone through one, maybe Houston hasn’t. Everybody else in the country has gone through some sort of adversity,” Gard said after the win over Purdue. “Maybe it’s a three-game streak. Maybe it’s a five-game streak. Maybe they had it in December. Maybe they had it in January. You’re going to go through it. There’s so much parity in college basketball.”

“When you play tough non-conference schedules like we do, and Matt (Purdue HC Matt Painter) does as well, you put your neck out there, and you’re going to risk this. Then we get in our league, and we know each other so well, and there’s great coaches and great players in our league, that you’re going to take some bumps.”

“You have to not put your head down, as these guys said, not feel sorry for yourself. Don’t let the valleys get too low and don’t get the peaks get too high and keep pushing forward knowing there will be light at the end of the tunnel if you do hit a rough patch.”

For the coaching staff, their goal during the rough stretch was to continue instilling confidence in their players, knowing the amount of negativity that comes when the team is facing a downturn.

“You’re always trying to instill belief in them because they get so many negative shots from the outside world, that you constantly are countering that,” Gard said. “We’ve talked all year, actually since September, believe, earn, and finish. You have to see it first. You have to dream about it.”

“This group has big goals. I’ve said before, the only one that’s gotten away from them so far is the regular season.Then you’ve got to go do the work. You’ve got to earn it, and you’ve got to finish it. I think this group has always had strong belief in themselves, but they’re 18 to 22 years old that are going through a lot of things sometimes, some adversity for the first time.”

“Sometimes you’ve got to prop them up. But at the same time, you hold them accountable and push them through and help them fight through it. Then you get to this point in time, and hopefully that maturity and those experiences start to pay off.”

That belief especially resonated with star guard Chucky Hepburn, who credited the coaching staff for helping him get back on track after he went through shooting struggles for the first half of the season.

“I appreciate the coaching staff for helping me get my rhythm back,” Hepburn said after the win over Purdue. “During the season I struggled a lot. Around like early February start, that’s when they really stepped in, and I was able to get my touch back, able to find my feel for the game again.”

“Just the work I kept doing, you know, they helped me with that. So I give credit to them, and I also give credit to myself because I worked for this. I do deserve this spot.”

Now, the Badgers are playing as a collective on both sides of the court, and are also cherishing the bonds they’re creating off the court.

“I think our confidence is coming from the chemistry we’ve all built, this bond we’ve built in the locker room,” guard Max Klesmit said on Saturday. “It’s carrying it outside onto the floor now. Our ability to learn during that stretch in late February, early March, and not dwell on it or look at it as a burden.”

“So just coming into work every day. Everybody is super positive, ready to go, ready to learn. I think that’s just starting to show now on the floor. There’s not a better group of guys I’d want to be around. I’ve never really been this far in March in my career. So I just want to keep playing with the dudes we’ve got in this locker room. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Wisconsin will hope to keep riding their March fever into the Big Ten Tournament finals, as they hope to accomplish one final goal in the conference on Sunday before March Madness.