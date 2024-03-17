Badgers G Chucky Hepburn reveals painful recovery that allowed him to play vs. Purdue

Friday afternoon was a frenzy for the Wisconsin Badgers, as they found out just 30 minutes before the game that star guard Chucky Hepburn would be unable to play, prompting John Blackwell to make his first career start against the Northwestern Wildcats.

After a dominant victory that saw Wisconsin beat the Maryland Terrapins 87-56 on Thursday, all signs were pointing up for the Badgers, but they were facing some adversity of their own with the injury bug.

Not only was Hepburn injured, but forward Tyler Wahl was playing through a knee injury of his own, while Blackwell suffered an ankle injury near the end of the first half in Friday’s game.

Nonetheless, Wisconsin managed to pull off a key victory, beating the Wildcats 70-61 to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for a rematch with the Purdue Boilermakers, who had gotten the best of the Badgers twice in the regular season.

Following the game, Hepburn confidently said that he was going to play against Purdue, despite being unable to go versus Northwestern.

“There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from playing tomorrow,” Hepburn said, via 247Sports’s Evan Flood.

And that was correct. Not only did Hepburn suit up and start, despite the knee injury, but the Badgers guard found a way to play 38 intense minutes, scoring 22 points on 9/12 shooting, while being a force on Purdue’s Braden Smith all the way until the last defensive possession.

It was an all-timer from Hepburn, who willed his team into the Big Ten Tournament finals, where they’ll face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday.

How was Hepburn able to push through the injury and ultimately play on Saturday?

Following a missed game, Hepburn decided to go through with acupuncture, despite not being a fan of needles, ultimately getting his knee well enough to play against Purdue.

“I wanted [this win] for sure,” Hepburn said after beating Purdue. “There was nothing stopping me from playing the game today. I’m not a big needle guy, but I had to do some acupuncture yesterday, to make my knee feel better, I was doing whatever it took to play the game today.”

“I’ve done it before. I’m not the biggest fan of needles. The whole hotel definitely hurt me.”

It’s been a different type of season than initially expected for Hepburn, as the Badgers guard took a step back into a secondary role offensively, primarily serving as the team’s main facilitator and playmaker after leading Wisconsin in scoring last season.

However, in adapting to his new role, not only has Hepburn set up his teammates at a high level, but he’s become extremely well-rounded, knowing when to turn the switch on offensively, while playing with high intensity defensively.

Still, after shooting over 40 percent from three a season ago, Hepburn’s percentages took a dip for a good portion of the season, as he went through a lull, struggling to shoot efficiently and get into double figures.

But, with help from the coaches and a reset, Hepburn has grown back into a strong offensive presence, showing glimpses of the high potential that many envisioned for him at Wisconsin.

“I appreciate the coaching staff for helping me get my rhythm back,” Hepburn said after the win over Purdue. “During the season I struggled a lot. Around like early February start, that’s when they really stepped in, and I was able to get my touch back, able to find my feel for the game again.”

“Just the work I kept doing, you know, they helped me with that. So I give credit to them, and I also give credit to myself because I worked for this. I do deserve this spot.”

Hepburn has been a true team player this season, which has not only allowed him to settle into his role, but also his teammates, increasing their confidence in the process.

That was even seen on the final play of the game where he and Max Klesmit were running a two-man action on the three-point line, leading to Hepburn finding his fellow guard for the game-winning layup.

“The best player we’ve got on our team, his ability to give the ball up and just trust someone else in the late game, speaks volumes,” Klesmit said about Hepburn after the game. “It screams “team,” not just “me.” So having that and building off of that, it’s going to be good for us.”

Ultimately, with Hepburn’s strong game, as well as the Badgers fighting through adversity, Wisconsin was able to punch its ticket to the finals, finally beating Purdue after losing to them just six days earlier in a close contest.

While the Badgers had been reeling in February, their confidence remained high going into the regular season finale, where shots ultimately just didn't fall in their favor.

When given another opportunity, Wisconsin didn’t let that one slip, hitting just enough shots to pull off a huge victory.

“We knew we were gonna be okay when we played Purdue the second time,” Hepburn said. “We didn’t get shots to fall, but we played really well. We know it’s a difference-maker. We got shots to fall today, and it’s March, the Madness you know, so you got to be able to knock down shots to win games.”

Now, the Badgers will set their eyes on the Big Ten Tournament Championship, as they’ll face the Illinois Fighting Illini at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday, looking to go out on a high note ahead of the NCAA Tournament.