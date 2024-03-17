Wisconsin vs. Illinois: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to play against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday in the finals of the Big Ten Tournament, looking to end their conference season with some hardware.

Through three games in the tournament, the Badgers have beaten the Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, and then the Purdue Boilermakers to ultimately reach the finals.

They’ll now take on the Illini, who were the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament after finishing the regular season 25-8, including 14-6 in the Big Ten.

Illinois ended the season winning six of their last seven games, with the lone loss coming against Purdue. After earning the coveted double-bye, they’ve now won two games in the Big Ten Tournament, beating the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers to reach the final.

The two teams have played once this season, with the Illini beating the Badgers 91-85 in a highly-contested battle on March 2nd at the Kohl Center.

What’ll be the outcome on Sunday?

Here’s how you can watch Sunday’s game for the Badgers against Illinois.

How to watch

TV: CBS, Saturday at 2:30 P.M. CT

Stadium: Target Center

Line: Wisconsin +3.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 148 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

