How to live stream the 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament selection show

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing off against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Big Ten Tournament finals, looking to cap off their conference slate on a high note.

Next up for them? The 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament, which starts with Sunday’s selection show, slated for 5 P.M.

Wisconsin entered the week projected by many to draw a No. 6 seed in the tournament, but a strong showing at the Big Ten Tournament, headlined by a key victory over the Purdue Boilermakers, has them projected as a No. 5 seed.

Being winners of three straight heading into Sunday, the Badgers are peaking at the right time, and they’ll look to carry their recent momentum into the tournament, which starts next week.

They’ll ultimately find out their fate following their game Sunday, as the selection show is directly after their game on television.

You can watch the show live at 5 p.m. CT Sunday on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, where analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright, and Seth Davis will join host Adam Zucker in New York.

Additionally, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair Charles McClelland will join the show after the reveal.

Currently, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Wisconsin has the 20th-best odds to make the Final Four, which could be very dependent on their draw and side of the bracket.

But, their prospects are trending up ahead of March Madness, potentially boding well for their future.

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.)