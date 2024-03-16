Badgers F Tyler Wahl provides update on knee injury

The Wisconsin Badgers found a way to pull off a 76-75 overtime victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, punching their ticket to the Big Ten Tournament finals, where they’ll face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, with tip-off set for 2:30 P.M.

In a game where Wisconsin didn't necessarily shoot the ball well and found themselves in foul trouble throughout the contest, the Badgers found a way to win, despite being banged up.

Among the banged-up players is Tyler Wahl, who has been dealing with a knee injury, which was noticeable at times on the court Saturday.

In fact, Wahl was a game-time decision against the Boilermakers, with head coach Greg Gard revealing after the game that it was an unknown during the pre-game warmups.

“It was kind of indecisive if he was going to go or not,” Gard said. “He was and then he wasn’t and then he was. But, I think for him too, he got two quick fouls, so he sat.”

“It just shows the toughness of him and the leadership that he was going to battle out there and use all five fouls and continue to scrap even though he was maybe out of sync because of the fouls and he’s a little banged up. But now we’ve got time to continue to freshen him back up.

“He didn’t play a lot today, so that was a blessing in disguise too.”

With Wahl facing foul trouble in the first half and fouling out one minute into overtime, the Badgers forward played just 17 minutes in the game, which kept him somewhat fresh as he continued to battle the injury.

Wahl himself revealed that he made the decision to play just 10 minutes prior to the start of the game, sharing that he couldn't let his teammates down with the stakes at play.

“When I came back in here, like with ten minutes left on the clock, [that’s when I decided I was going to play],” Wahl said after the game. “Yeah, I went through warm-ups and it wasn’t loosening up too much.”

“And shoot, I got in here, I was like, might as well do it. Here we go. I’m here. We’re in the semifinals. This is what we came here to do. We came to win games, and I couldn’t let my team just go out there without me. So whether that’s just doing the little things, being a leader, I want to be out there with my team.”

While Wahl was laboring the injury at times, the forward said that he felt better as the game went along, which bodes well for his status on Sunday.

“I felt like as the game went on, I was really moving better out there and feeling like myself,” Wahl said.

“I feel like, for the most part, I’ve learned the way on how to get hit and it not hurt so bad. So I just give credit to being old, getting stronger, and sticking with the weight program here to really beat me up and be able to take that.”

The Badgers forward re-iterated a statement that head coach Greg Gard said after Saturday’s win, downplaying his injury by noting how everyone around is likely dealing with some issue or another this late into the season.

“It’s the middle of March. We’re going to play our fourth game here in four days,” Wahl said. “If you’re not banged up a little bit, you’re probably not playing too hard.”

“So, just seeing everyone out there, they’re going through something and it makes you want to go out there and play for them because they’re doing the same thing that you’re doing. And I think it boosts the overall energy of the team.”

As for Sunday, Wahl left minimal doubts that he’d be able to play, sharing that he feels much better than after Friday’s game against Northwestern, placing him in good shape to start against Illinois.

While the Badgers forward has struggled upon dealing with the injury during the tournament, he’s still a key part of Wisconsin’s formula on both ends of the court, especially given the team’s depth at power forward.

We’ll see if Wahl can provide an extra boost compared to his current offensive numbers on Sunday, but one thing seems clear: he’s expected to play after muscling through Saturday’s contest against Purdue.