Instant reaction to the Badgers 76-75 overtime win over Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers saw their Big Ten Tournament magic continue with a thrilling 76-75 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, thanks to a game-winning floater from Max Klesmit.

With the win, the Badgers will now face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the finals on Sunday, with tip-off set for approximately 2:30 P.M.

Offensively, the Badgers saw struggles with their shooting, hitting 43.2 percent of their shots and 21.9 percent of their threes, but found a way to battle through the woes and pull off the upset.

This time, it was Chucky Hepburn who showed out, as the guard played 38 minutes, scoring 22 points on 9/12 shooting, while being a force defensively against Boilermakers guard Braden Smith.

Defensively, Wisconsin was able to limit Purdue’s shooting, as the Boilermakers hit just 6/19 (31.3 percent) of their three-pointers, which was crucial in the win.

The Badgers fought through a number of injuries in the win, as Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn, and John Blackwell were all dealing with issues, but will now have a chance to be the conference’s postseason champion.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 76-75 win over the Purdue Boilermakers, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.