How Sunday’s hero Max Klesmit has adapted to an unpredictable role with the Badgers

Max Klesmit was the hero for the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, securing his team a 76-75 victory in overtime with a floater over a defender to beat the Purdue Boilermakers.

In doing so, Klesmit and the Badgers have cemented their place in the Big Ten Tournament finals, which will take place on Sunday at 2:30 P.M.

What did Klesmit see on that final shot as the Badgers were looking for a much-needed basket?

“Really just trying to get something at the front of the rim,” Klesmit said after the game. “Chucky drove it into the lane and draws a lot of attention. So his ability to just see the floor, kick it out to me, and then continue to try to put pressure on the rim. Just got a good look at the end, and it went in.”

It’s been a unique season for Klesmit, who has worn a number of hats for the Badgers, filling whatever role that his team requires.

Early in the Big Ten season, it was as a scorer and Klesmit delivered, not only scoring with volume, but hitting clutch shots to help Wisconsin as they got off to their 16-4 start.

Then came some shooting struggles, as Klesmit had inconsistencies with his jumper during Wisconsin’s rough February, leading to some uncertainties as March came along.

After a good performance against the Illinois Fighting Illini, where he scored 16 points, Klesmit suffered an injury, limiting him to end the regular season, as he played just 21 minutes against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last Thursday and 17 minutes against Purdue in the season finale.

But, with teammates nursing injuries in the Big Ten Tournament, Klesmit has stepped up into a bigger role over the past two games, leading to his game-winning shot against the Boilermakers to punch the Badgers into the finals on Saturday.

How have Klesmit and the Badgers been able to weather the storm through their struggles into getting hot at the right time?

“You’re going to have ups and downs in the season,” Klesmit said, “and it’s going to be what do you do to make up for that? How are you going to handle yourself when things go bad, and how are you going to handle yourself when things go well?

“All 18 dudes in the locker room are even-keeled. Nobody gets too high or too low on themselves. Everyone knows we’ve got trust in one another. And I think that just shows on the floor. The best player we’ve got on our team, his ability to give the ball up and just trust someone else in the late game, speaks volumes. It screams “team,” not just “me.” So having that and building off of that, it’s going to be good for us.”

As a part of those struggles, Wisconsin dropped two tight games to Purdue during the regular season, including a 78-70 loss last Sunday.

A big issue in those losses was the Badgers’ three-point struggles as Wisconsin shot 5/24 and 3/19 from deep in the two games.

On Saturday? Wisconsin shot only 7/32 (21.9 percent) from three, yet they were able to ultimately pull off the victory in overtime.

What was the difference maker in this one?

“Just our ability to respond and move on to the next play,” Klesmit said. “Just our ability to move on to the next play, the next shots going in, mentality, never get too high. Never getting too low is something that we really preached the last three weeks here. Believing in one another and believing in ourselves.”

“And the coaching staff has been really good with that. Just supported with their confidence in the players. And it’s been something that we’ve had to work on. But I think it’s something that’s finally come to light.”

A native of Neenah, Wisconsin, Klesmit has been an underappreciated piece of this Badgers team since he transferred from Wofford.

But, the guard hasn’t cared about the noise. Rather, he’s cherished the opportunity to spend extra days with his teammates, soaking in every moment on and off the court.

“[This win] just meant so much for me, for these guys in this locker,” Klesmit said after the game. “I know how much fun we’ve had these last four or five days with one another. I’m just so glad I get to go sit in this ice bath and hot tub and do that process again. And then eat a post-game meal and watch film and stuff. I’m just so glad we got another day to do that here.”

“It’s cool to represent the state. But that’s what I’m looking forward to more. Just like spending 24 hours in the hotel with one another.”

Klesmit and the Badgers will look to come together for one more game as they hope to pull off another victory in the Big Ten Tournament in hopes of being the conference champions on Sunday.