Transcript: What Greg Gard said after the Badgers 76-75 overtime win over Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 76-75 in overtime to advance to the Big Ten Tournament finals on Saturday, finding a way to pull off the thriller victory with a game-winner from Max Klesmit

After the game, head coach Greg Gard spoke with the media, breaking down his team’s efforts in the close victory.

Opening Statement

GREG GARD: Obviously a terrific game, a terrific win for our team against a terrific Purdue team. I just can’t say enough about these two guys to my right and also the other guys in the locker room, just the determination, the depth that we had to play with because of fouls, how guys stepped up and helped each other out, the execution on the timeouts.

At the end, the defensive play Chucky made there at the end to get a charge. I can go down the list. Just a terrific March game.

Excited to watch these guys mature and grow and get better as the season’s going on, and they’re playing their best basketball right now. This is where you want to be. Excited to — we’ll enjoy this one for a couple hours and then get ready for tomorrow’s championship game.

Q. The play that you did dial up for Chucky on the inbound, was that something you’ve run before?

GREG GARD: Not in seven years, but we’ve done it before, yeah. You know where, right, and who, yeah. Just haven’t been in that position.

Q. You’ve been so consistent with us the last couple weeks, saying this team hasn’t flinched, they don’t flinch. You lose a couple guys fouling out, clearly a couple guys banged up. How does a performance like this just exemplify that in this team?

GREG GARD: I think it speaks volumes for our depth, and I’ve said that all year that I think our ace in our pocket is our depth. Obviously, we’ve got different guys, different nights. Yesterday was A.J., today Chucky makes big plays. The day before it was John Blackwell.

We’re not specifically one or two people dependent in terms of production, and when you have guys either go down or banged up or we have three guys foul out, guys like Carter Gilmore that haven’t played a lot here recently in the last three weeks come in, and their minds are in the right place. That allows them to perform.

If you’re sulking and feeling sorry for yourself and, ‘why don’t I have my minutes?’ If you have mine, me, and I in your vocabulary and your thought process, you’re not going to be ready for that position when Steve fouled out.

But Gilly has done a good job of being about the team. He always has. That allows him to come in and perform when we needed him to.

Q. Way back in the beginning of the season, after that Marquette win, you talked about belief, just the team believing to win in games like this. Did the team need to refine that going against opponents like this, trying to string together wins?

GREG GARD: You’re always trying to instill belief in them because they get so many negative shots from the outside world, that you constantly are countering that. We’ve talked all year, actually since September, believe, earn, and finish. You have to see it first. You have to dream about it. This group has big goals. I’ve said before, the only one that’s gotten away from them so far is the regular season.

Then you’ve got to go do the work. You’ve got to earn it, and you’ve got to finish it. I think this group has always had strong belief in themselves, but they’re 18 to 22 years old that are going through a lot of things sometimes, some adversity for the first time. Sometimes you’ve got to prop them up. But at the same time, you hold them accountable and push them through and help them fight through it.

Then you get to this point in time, and hopefully that maturity and those experiences start to pay off.

Q. Greg, in the past handful of years, you guys have probably had more success against Purdue than anyone. You kind of saw that right from the get-go today. You guys don’t back down from them and take it to them as much as you can. Can you talk about the mentality of that and playing that team and just sort of staying there every minute?

GREG GARD: I don’t know if it’s a mentality. We try not to back down from anyone. I have such great respect for Matt. I think our programs are very similar in the fabric of them and what we believe in and how we go about things. We do things the right way. I think Matt does things the right way, in terms of how he builds his program, how he recruits. He’s a great representation for our league nationally as a coach.

You trace that back to Coach Keady, Coach Bennett, Coach Ryan. Those two programs are built on lunch pail, hardhat mentalities. It’s always an honor to compete against them because he’s a terrific coach that has really good players, and they make you coach better and make our players better because the bar is set really high.

Q. It seems like there’s been a tale of two teams throughout the season. During that rough stretch you had in late January, early February, you talked about sloppiness, turnovers. What’s the biggest difference between when you’re on and when you’re struggling?

GREG GARD: The obvious one is I have all my guys. We’re healthy and able to use a complete rotation. But I think every team goes through — most part, maybe UConn hasn’t gone through one, Purdue hasn’t gone through one, maybe Houston hasn’t. Everybody else in the country has gone through some sort of adversity. Maybe it’s a three-game streak. Maybe it’s a five-game streak. Maybe they had it in December. Maybe they had it in January. You’re going to go through it. There’s so much parity in college basketball.

When you play tough non-conference schedules like we do, and Matt does as well, you put your neck out there, and you’re going to risk this. Then we get in our league, and we know each other so well, and there’s great coaches and great players in our league, that you’re going to take some bumps.

You have to not put your head down, as these guys said, not feel sorry for yourself. Don’t let the valleys get too low and don’t get the peaks get too high and keep pushing forward knowing there will be light at the end of the tunnel if you do hit a rough patch.

Q. How have you seen Max work through the shooting struggles that he’s been going through over the last month plus?

GREG GARD: I think you focus on other parts of your game. There’s a lot of ways you can help a team be successful without necessarily shooting at a high clip. For him, defensively he’s anchored that perimeter spot pretty well and done a good job with that. His leadership, he’s done a really good job with that. He’s really got a voice in that locker room.

His toughness, obviously, and that’s combined with his voice and his leadership. So he put time in. He’s in the gym. He’s working. It’s a tool and a skill you can’t let sit idle and collect dust. Whether you’re cooking, shooting the ball, or struggling, you still have to put in the work, and he’s done that, as has Chucky. I think you see guys that have hit their way out of it, so to speak.

If you’re a golfer and you’re shanking the ball, you don’t get better by not going to the range or leaving your clubs in your garage. You’ve got to go work at it. These guys work at it.

Q. Greg, Tyler did not hit a lot of shots today, but it’s clear he wasn’t fully healthy. What was he able to give you both in terms of tangible on the court, but also maybe sending a message to his teammates like, this is important. I’m not healthy, but I’m staying out here?

GREG GARD: It was kind of indecisive if he was going to go or not. He was and then he wasn’t and then he was. But I think for him too he got two quick fouls, so he sat.

Yeah, it just shows the toughness of him and the leadership that he was going to battle out there and use all five fouls and continue to scrap even though he was maybe out of sync because of the fouls and he’s a little banged up.

But now we’ve got time to continue to freshen him back up. He didn’t play a lot today, so that was a blessing in disguise too.