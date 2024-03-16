Why Badgers PG Kamari McGee has been vital to the team’s success since his return

The Wisconsin Badgers have been rolling to start the Big Ten Tournament, first swiftly beating the Maryland Terrapins 87-56 on Thursday before pulling past the Northwestern Wildcats 71-60 in the semifinals on Friday.

Heading into March, the Badgers had been reeling, coming off a rough February that saw them drop from 16-4 and the No. 1 team in the Big Ten to outside both the AP Top 25 and a top-four seed in the conference.

But, over the past four games, Wisconsin has found its groove back on both sides of the court, increasing confidence in the team heading deeper into March.

A significant part of that change has been the re-emergence of backup point guard Kamari McGee, who missed over a month with a dislocated toe before returning in Wisconsin’s 78-66 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last Thursday.

McGee hasn’t ever started a game for the Badgers and is playing just eight minutes per game, averaging two points a contest. So, what makes him such an important aspect of this Wisconsin team?

It comes down to the difference between this year’s group of players and last year’s: the depth.

Wisconsin struggled in 2022 without a strong bench and an extra scoring presence, which prompted them to miss the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in the past 25 years.

But, with the additions of A.J. Storr, as well as freshmen John Blackwell and Nolan Winter, the Badgers have become a much deeper team in 2023, with McGee being a firm part of that rotation as the backup point guard.

“I’ve always felt the real strength of this, the ace of this team has been their depth,” head coach Greg Gard said after the team’s win over Northwestern. “And albeit just minute numbers maybe on a score sheet or a stat sheet, that spark comes from specifically Kam and John.”

“So I think by getting those guys back, it’s added an element of obviously excitement and enthusiasm to the locker room knowing that we’re back full throttle with all of our pieces.”

That was especially seen in McGee’s first game back last week against Rutgers, as the backup point guard scored 11 points on a perfect 5/5 from the field in just 10 minutes of action.

In the second half, with Wisconsin in dire need of some momentum, he and John Blackwell were the spark that lit the fire, leading the charge on the team’s 17-2 run that swung the game in the Badgers’ favor for good.

With McGee back in the rotation, Wisconsin’s struggles at the backup point guard position have been alleviated, which was the last piece the Badgers needed to settle down and weather the storm that hit them over the past month.

“You buckle down when things don’t go your way and continue to learn and grow and stay positive and stay aggressive,” Gard said on Friday. “I think that was the biggest thing is we — the last two weeks, I think we’ve gotten much more aggressive on both ends of the floor.”

“Part of that is those two guys being back and having a full rotation... you have those type of injuries, really you can plug other guys in, but it really disrupts what you spent months trying to build, even back through the summer.”

McGee’s impact doesn’t always show up in the box score, but is certainly felt on the court with his tenacious energy and competitive spirit.

That was encapsulated through an incredible block in Friday’s win over Northwestern where McGee somehow found a way to deflect a Brooks Barnhizer layup attempt, coming out of nowhere to make a play.

The play certainly surprised head coach Greg Gard, who was in awe of the block postgame.

“Yeah, I didn’t know he could jump that high, talking about Kamari. He even surprised me coming from there,” Gard said. “It’s another example of somebody stepping up and really helping. That play was huge. I’ll have to watch that when I get back to the hotel.”

While his head coach might’ve been in shock by the block, McGee himself knew his vertical was as advertised, as he showcased his “sneaky bounce.”

“Nobody expects a little guy to go up and do it, so you might as well do it,” McGee said postgame. “I honestly have never had a block specifically like that, but I have sneaky bounce. Like, I know how high I can jump.”

“I’m not going to be a guy that’s just out here dunking on guys, but I know if I need to get up for a rebound or a block, I can get up for something.”

While the Badgers were reeling in February, going 2-6 in the month with losses to Michigan and Rutgers, McGee was going through a tough rehab period, nursing the biggest injury he’s had in his career.

Going through that process has made the guard only enjoy the game of basketball more, appreciating every minute he’s out on the court.

“Definitely since I’ve came back from my injury,” McGee told me earlier in the week. “I value every little bit of basketball that I do, whether it’s in the game, in practice, in lift recovering. I value every little thing now, just because you never know, it could just all be gone just like that.”

“Me being out, I kind of just like, I missed it. Basketball could just be going just like that with an injury. So I’m just back to having fun with it. I’m enjoying every moment. I’m enjoying every sweat drop. I’m enjoying every little bit. I touch the court. So I’m just out there having fun.”

Last season, when transitioning from UW-Green Bay, where he was the lead player, to a tougher conference in the Big Ten, McGee went through some learning moments as his minutes wavered.

But, this year, it’s clear that the guard has taken a step forward, being more aggressive in attacking the basket, while playing with the same tenacity defensively.

One element that’s especially stood out has been McGee’s ability to utilize his left hand, both off the dribble and when finishing.

Speaking to me after Friday’s game, the guard revealed that he’s actually left-handed, which makes those movements come much more naturally to him as he’s in the flow of a game.

“I’ve always loved my left hand,” McGee shared. “I love finishing with my left hand, and I’ll put this out there: I’m left-handed. I write with my left hand, so I’m more comfortable with the left.”

“As far as finishing, as coach has always taught me that as a little guy, you got to use the rim for protection. So I’m always trying to get to the other side of the rim just to finish. So it’s not even I’m more comfortable. It’s just trying to beat the defender, outsmart the defender.”

Whether he’s playing 10 minutes a game or the season-high 23 that he saw against Northwestern, the point guard’s mentality remains the same, keeping him ready for all moments.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen with Chuck (PG Chucky Hepburn). I didn’t know how he was going to get through that or not,” McGee said about the uncertainty with Hepburn’s status on Friday. “But as far as that goes, my mindset never changes.”

“I never know how many minutes I’m going to get. So my mindset never changes. I just always make sure that I’m locked in being that same team player that I am and just make sure I’m ready.”

Overall, McGee has provided Wisconsin with some much-needed stability at the backup point guard position, and that impact can be seen in the team’s record.

When he plays, the Badgers have gone 17-5 this season. When he doesn't? Wisconsin is 4-7.

The Badgers will look to finish the Big Ten Tournament strong before they set their eyes on the frenzy that comes with March Madness.

As they do so, they’re certainly glad that Kamari McGee is back at full strength, serving as their much-needed backup point guard.