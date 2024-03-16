Badgers guards John Blackwell, Chucky Hepburn to play vs. Purdue despite injuries

The Wisconsin Badgers are looking for revenge on Saturday as they face the Purdue Boilermakers for the third time this season, coming off a 70-61 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

It was a tough victory for the Badgers on Friday, who mustered through several injuries to secure the win and advance to the semifinals.

Among the injuries was guard Chucky Hepburn, who has been battling a knee injury recently, which proved to be too much to handle on Friday, prompting him to be a late scratch against Northwestern.

In addition, guard John Blackwell, who earned his first career start in place of Hepburn Friday, suffered an ankle injury near the end of the first half against Northwestern, although he managed to play through it in the win.

Forward Tyler Wahl is also battling an injury, which caused him to manage his minutes on Friday, leading Markus Illver to step into a bigger role against the Wildcats.

While Wisconsin won’t be 100 percent healthy going into Saturday’s game against Purdue, they are facing some good news, as all three are expected to play.

Blackwell was frustrated by the injury after earning his first start, but ultimately didn’t let it stop him from finishing the game, which included a key three-pointer near the end.

“I just was pretty upset about the ankle. It’s frustrating,” Blackwell said following the win over Northwestern. “You know how you’re so excited for something and that happens, but it’s all good. I just played through it, did whatever my team needed me to do.”

If there was any doubt that he’d play on Sunday, Blackwell erased that thought immediately.

“I’m going. I’m going for sure,” Blackwell said about playing against Purdue.

Hepburn also shut down any questions about his availability, sharing that he’d be a full go on Sunday.

“There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from playing tomorrow,” Hepburn said, via 247Sports’s Evan Flood.

With Hepburn out, Blackwell, Max Klesmit, and Kamari McGee all took a bigger role on Friday, which involved the responsibility of guarding Boo Buie, which proved to be a difficult task initially.

But, as the game went on, Wisconsin was able to slow Buie down enough, while shutting down the rest of Northwestern’s team in another strong defensive effort.

“I was just really trying to adhere to the scout, knowing that he’s going to have a lot of plays if they’re called for him going to his right hand,” Klesmit said. “So knowing, if he’s in that left corner, he’s probably getting a dribble handoff coming to his right. Really, after he got going, just trying to deny him the ball a little bit, not let him facilitate, make other guys make plays.”

“But I think it was a huge team collective effort in terms of our ability to beat gaps and help side defense [to] shut him down as a squad. I think it was something that we preached in the scout and I’m super proud of our ability to respond to that and kind of shut his water off as the game went on.”

Those efforts proved to be enough as Wisconsin carried on to a victory over Northwestern on Friday.

Now, in a chance for revenge on Saturday, it appears the Badgers are primed to have their full roster back as they face a daunting challenge with the Boilermakers up next.