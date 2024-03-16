Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to play against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, looking to avenge their two regular-season losses in a chance to advance to the finals on Sunday.

Wisconsin recently played against Purdue, losing 78-70 in the season finale on the road in a close contest. While they played well and fought hard, the Badgers struggled to hit shots, especially from deep, despite getting open looks.

That hasn’t been the case in the tournament, however, as Wisconsin shot 16/25 from three in an 87-56 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday before connecting on 10/22 from deep in their 70-61 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday.

They’ll now take on the Boilermakers, who were the top team in the conference this season, sporting a 29-3 record overall and a 17-3 conference record.

Purdue ended the season winning 14 of their last 15 games, carrying their success over to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, where they fended off the Michigan State Spartans in a 67-62 victory on Friday.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game for the Badgers against Purdue.

How to watch

TV: CBS, Saturday at 12:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Target Center

Line: Wisconsin -6 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 143 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.)