Badgers F Tyler Wahl playing through injury in Big Ten Tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers have fought to make it to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday, where they’ll face the Purdue Boilermakers for the third time this season, looking to avenge their losses.

However, it’s been a tough road en route to the semifinals, as the Badgers have battled several injuries, although it hasn’t stopped them from producing wins over the Maryland Terrapins and Northwestern Wildcats.

Point guard Chucky Hepburn was a late scratch against the Wildcats on Friday due to a lower-body injury, but the Badgers were still able to defeat their opponent 71-60, thanks to a 30-point performance from star A.J. Storr, which was both a career-high, as well as a Wisconsin Big Ten Tournament record.

One of the latest injuries has been a nagging pain for Tyler Wahl, who was limited on Thursday, playing in just 24 minutes as he battled through the issue.

Wahl has looked limited during the tournament, shooting just one shot in his 24 minutes on Friday and scoring zero points after going 1/5 for four points against Maryland on Thursday, where he played 22 minutes.

Head coach Greg Gard wasn’t sure exactly when the supposed injury occurred, but acknowledged after the game that he and Wahl were in communication throughout as the forward asked for extra breaks when needed.

“I don’t know exactly what happened,” Gard said about the injury postgame. “He just said, ‘hey, Coach, get me a few more breaks.’ We just kept talking about that, if he wanted a couple more minutes. He was kind of telling me when to pull him in and out and when he needed a break.”

“Like I said, it’s March. If you don’t have something that hurts, you haven’t played hard enough. So guys continue to fight through the things that are going on, and other guys continue to step up.”

With Wahl battling an injury, Markus Illver stepped into a bigger role, playing 16 minutes, which was the third-most of his career, in a high-leverage game.

Illver could be depended on in a bigger role against Purdue on Friday one more time as Wisconsin fights to win the Big Ten Championship, but also looks to get fully healthy ahead of the NCAA Tournament next weekend.

Additionally, Steven Crowl has stepped up as the premier frontcourt player for the team, initially scoring 17 points on 7/8 shooting and 3/3 from deep against Maryland before pouring in 19 points on 8/12 shooting versus Northwestern.

Wahl has continued to play while dealing with the injury, similar to guard John Blackwell, who suffered an ankle injury against Northwestern, but his status will be one to monitor throughout the weekend.