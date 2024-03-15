Instant reaction to the Badgers 70-61 win over Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers continued their run in the Big Ten Tournament with a 70-61 win over the Northwestern Wildcats in the quarterfinals, thanks to a career-high 30-point performance from star guard A.J. Storr.

With the win, the Badgers will now face off against the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers in the semifinals on Saturday, with tip-off set for approximately 12:00 P.M.

Offensively, the Badgers shot the ball well again, hitting 46.2 percent of their shots and 45.5 percent of their threes, which was one of the keys to the game.

Wisconsin rode Storr hard and was rewarded with an extremely efficient performance, as the guard shot 10/16 from the field and connected on all three of his second-half attempts from deep.

Elsewhere, the Badgers got big contributions from center Steven Crowl, who continued to impress with a 19-point performance on Friday, shooting 8/12 from the field and 3/5 from deep.

Defensively, Wisconsin was able to limit Northwestern to just one point per possession as the Wildcats shot just 37.7 percent from the field in the loss.

Wisconsin was able to get the victory despite missing Chucky Hepburn, who didn't play due to a lower-body injury, while Tyler Wahl and John Blackwell were banged up for parts of the game.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 70-61 win over the Northwestern Wildcats, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Next up, the Badgers will continue forward, facing the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday at 12:00 P.M. with a chance to make the Big Ten Tournament finals, which is slated for Sunday.