How an early-game adjustment led to a career-high for A.J. Storr in Badgers win over Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers saw their success carry over to Friday, as they beat the Northwestern Wildcats 70-61 to advance to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

After a slow start that saw Northwestern jump out to a 21-10 lead, the Badgers turned the tides around with an 18-2 run and didn’t look back from there, as they led for 27:35 of the game.

Wisconsin’s day started with uncertainty as guard Chucky Hepburn was ruled out pregame due to a lower leg injury, placing the onus on the rest of the team to pick up the pieces.

That message especially applied to guard A.J. Storr, who put together one of the best performances of his career, dropping a career-high 30 points on an efficient 10/16 from the field.

But, even Storr had a slow start, as the Badgers guard made just one of his first four field goals, missing a few shots near the rim that prompted a change: going off two feet instead of one.

“A.J., after the first few possessions, he figured out playing off two feet was really, really good and got to the rim, got to the free-throw line,” head coach Greg Gard said after the game.

“It’s an element that’s been really good to us all year, when he gets in there and plays under control and off two feet. I think it took him a couple reps early to figure it out. It’s been an ongoing process throughout the year of just continuing to help him understand when he plays off two feet, your percentages go up, and you get fouled more.”

From there, it was nothing but net for Storr, who shot 9/12 the rest of the way, while hitting three three-pointers in the second half to put up his 30 points.

With the way Wisconsin is able to space the floor and run their sets, Storr found multiple opportunities to drive in and either score or get to the free throw line, playing off two feet.

“Fortunately for us, he learned really quick in that first half like, ‘hey, I’ve got to get in here and draw contact and play off two and finish these,’” Gard said. “Obviously, when you get to a situation where we have the floor spread like we do and shooters in a lot of places, it creates opportunities for him to make plays.”

“He was really — you look at his numbers, he’s really efficient. 10-of-16... and the reason is because he took good shots. I don’t think we took very many, if any, bad shots.”

With Hepburn out, Storr ended up playing 35 minutes, his most since a 37-minute outing during Wisconsin’s 88-86 overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on February 17th.

“Chucky told us before the game he wasn’t playing, so that kind of motivated us all to play harder,” Storr said. “I ended up playing 35 minutes. I didn’t know, but it went great.”

It was a marquee performance from Storr with the Badgers clearly banged up, as the guard was able to match and even outplay Northwestern star Boo Buie, who poured in 29 of his own on 9/15 shooting and 7/11 from deep.

With Storr’s performance, Wisconsin was able to conjure up enough offense to pull off the victory, and they’ll now face the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, with tip-off set for 12:00 P.M.