Badgers PG Chucky Hepburn has transformed into a lethal two-way all-around player

The Wisconsin Badgers saw upticks across the board offensively this year, scoring at one of their highest rates in the past 30 years, while seeing their efficiency numbers go up, especially over the first stretch of the season.

The high-prized addition was guard A.J. Storr, who became an immediate impact, leading the team with 16.2 points a game, while displaying elite athleticism, which was something new to the Badgers.

But, a majority of the roster remained the same, as Wisconsin returned 92 percent of its offense from a season ago. So, what else changed that sparked the uptick in offensive production?

One of the biggest changes came in the transformation of Chucky Hepburn’s game, as the point guard transitioned from a leading scorer on the team to a pass-first guard.

After leading the team with 12.2 points a game in 2023, Hepburn’s scoring dropped to 8.5 points a game, but his assist numbers climbed to 3.9 a game this season.

In addition, Hepburn has developed into an elite defensive player, becoming Wisconsin’s best on-ball defender, while his ability to jump passing has resulted in 2.1 steals per game this season, good for second in the Big Ten.

That all came to fruition on Thursday, as Hepburn had a strong all-around performance, dishing out a career-high eight assists, with seven coming in the first half, while scoring 10 points on a perfect 4/4 from the field.

While the offense was clicking, Hepburn pointed out the defensive efforts, both on Maryland Terrapins star guard Jahmir Young and the rest of the team, as a key reason why the Badgers pulled out a 31-point victory on Thursday.

“We were getting shots to fall, but we were also making it hard for them to score,” Hepburn said after the game. “Jahmir Young, he had a great game today, but we definitely made it tougher. He had to work for every bucket. It was just little things like that, making sure nobody else don’t get going, so I was really happy with our defensive effort today.”

Hepburn consistently created for his teammates in the first half, but credited them for being ready to shoot, pointing to the work they’ve put in collectively throughout the season.

​​ “Credit to my teammates for finding themselves open, being ready to shoot, but we just credit that each of us, after practice, just getting extra shots up, working with the coaches, trying to stay warm and stay ready,” Hepburn said. “We’re just all trying to get there and making sure we knock our shots down.”

Hepburn’s biggest calling card this season has been his balance; the guard has showcased the ability to turn on the jets as a scorer, but has also prioritized finding his teammates, which has allowed the offense to evolve.

“You got to have feel for the game,” Hepburn said. “You got to start it off looking for your teammates, trying to get your teammates going a little bit, but then once you kind of fall in love with the game, you kind of just feel the momentum swing.”

Earlier in the season, the Badgers point guard went through a frustrating lull, as his shot, especially from deep, was inconsistent, leading to several low-scoring nights and more passiveness offensively.

But, Hepburn put together some of his best scoring performances of the year since February, hitting double-figures in seven of the team’s 12 games, while shooting the three ball fairly well.

When his shot is falling early, it feels that the guard has an extra level of confidence and feel that only elevates the Badgers offense, and that was the case on Thursday, with Hepburn connecting on a three in the first half.

After the game, the guard himself acknowledged how hitting early shots has been a confidence-booster, not only for him, but for the team as a whole.

“Yeah, it definitely does [boost your confidence],” Hepburn said about hitting shots early in games. “When your shots are falling early, you kind of feel the basket start to open up a lot more. We were able to put that ball in early, and we just kept it going.”

Can the Badgers guard be too passive at times in looking for his teammates? Yes.

But, Hepburn has transitioned his game this season, sacrificing his scoring for the evolvement of the offense, and it’s directly led to Wisconsin producing one of their best seasons in recent memory on that side of the court.

Not only that, but Hepburn has been a strong force on the defensive end, constantly taking on the opposing team’s top guards and playing heavy minutes while doing so.

His next challenge comes on Friday, as Hepburn will be tasked with guarding Northwestern’s Boo Buie when the teams face off at 1:30 P.M.