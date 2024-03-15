Badgers C Steven Crowl’s aggressiveness was the ‘X-Factor’ against Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised past the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, beating the Maryland Terrapins 87-56 to advance to the quarterfinals, where they’ll face the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday.

It was an offensive onslaught from the beginning, as Wisconsin hit six early threes in a row, while they ultimately shot over 50 percent from the field and 64 percent from three in the victory.

Four different players reached double figures, as John Blackwell led the way with 18 points, as he hit four three-pointers in the first half.

But, one of the more crucial performances of the day came via Steven Crowl, who had 17 points on 7/8 shooting, including 3/3 from deep, with 14 of those points coming in the first half.

That came after a zero-point performance against Purdue which prompted head coach Greg Gard to call out Crowl to be more aggressive heading into the postseason.

“Absolutely,” Gard said about Crowl needing to find his shot more. “He gets defended in different ways. Purdue is unique in terms of how nobody has a 7’5, 250-pound guy, that they park in the paint consistently. But also, he’s very cautious. That’s why his assist-to-turnover ratio is always pretty good.”

“He’s a good passer, but [we’re] trying to have him be less conservative, specifically when he catches [the ball], go score right away. Not wait for traffic to come, not wait for the defense to load, not wait for them to send another guy at the rim.”

On Thursday, Crowl did exactly that.

Not only did he take three-point opportunities without hesitation when they presented themselves, but Crowl looked to work inside, even when facing a tough defender in Julian Reese.

His aggressiveness was especially highlighted on a post-up against Terrapins backup Caelum Swanton-Rodger in the first half, where Crowl waved off guard John Blackwell from the corner, moving his defender away from the paint.

Then, Crowl sensed a double-team coming, which caused him to trigger quickly, rather than wait to analyze the defense, as the Badgers center spun to his right side and scored on a layup.

When asked about his aggressiveness, Crowl pointed to the coaches hammering that point in throughout the season, which ultimately came to fruition on Thursday.

“I’ll thank the coaches for that. They’ve been on me all season about being aggressive,” Crowl said about being aggressive after the game Thursday. “That’s on me, just trying to be more aggressive. Like you said, today my mindset was just to go out there and try to get them up.”

“I think we’re better when I’m aggressive. That’s a courtesy of my teammates also, like you said, getting me the ball down low when I need it and kicking it out for threes. Like Coach said earlier, I thought we did a good job of sharing the rock all around and knocking down those open shots.”

With Crowl scoring 17 points on Thursday, the Badgers have now improved to 9-2 this season when he has at least 15 points, which will be something to monitor again on Friday when the Badgers take on the Northwestern Wildcats, with tip-off set for approximately 1:30 P.M.

Wisconsin faces a tough challenge with guard Boo Buie, but they could look to take advantage down low, which means more looks for Crowl to be aggressive and score.

If the Badgers are able to pull off the victory on Friday, they’ll move onto the semifinals Saturday, where they’ll play the winner of the Purdue-Michigan State game.