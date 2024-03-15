Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to play against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, looking to advance further after blowing out the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday.

After ending the regular season on a loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, the Badgers defeated the Terrapins 87-56 to start their Big Ten Tournament experience, scoring a program-high in a tourney game.

They’ll now take on the Wildcats, who were able to secure a top-four seed in the conference and earn a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, so Northwestern should be well-rested for Friday.

After a two-game skid that threatened their seeding in the tournament, the Wildcats ultimately pulled off a 90-66 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past weekend, ending the regular season on a high note.

Here’s how you can watch Friday’s game for the Badgers against Northwestern.

How to watch

TV: Big Ten Network, Thursday at 1:30 P.M. CT

Stadium: Target Center

Line: Wisconsin -4 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 136 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.)