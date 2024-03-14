 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Badgers break Big Ten Tournament program record in 87-56 win over Maryland

The Badgers had a massive 31-point victory on Thursday, which hit the record books in one category.

By Rohan Chakravarthi
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Second Round-Maryland vs Wisconsin Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers had themselves a day on Thursday, beating the Maryland Terrapins by 31 points in an 87-56 victory, allowing them to advance to the next round of the Big Ten Tournament, where they’ll face the Northwestern Wildcats.

It was a strong day from the start, as the Badgers hit each of their first six three-pointers, ultimately ending with 47 first-half points.

By scoring 87 points, the Badgers broke a Big Ten Tournament program record, as Thursday’s output was their highest-scoring game in tournament history.

Additionally, Wisconsin’s 31-point win was tied for the third-largest margin of victory in Tournament history.

Three-point shooting, as mentioned above, was a significant factor in the win, as Wisconsin finished the game hitting 16/25 of their deep shots.

Their 16 three-point makes are the second-most in Big Ten Tournament history as well, while their 64 percent efficiency from three is also the second-highest in the tourney’s history, with a minimum of 10 attempts.

Wisconsin’s strong shooting day takes them to the third round of the tournament on Friday, when they’ll face the Northwestern Wildcats, with tip-off set for approximately 1:30 P.M.

While the Badgers haven’t been a very consistent three-point shooting team, they’ve improved their shot quality, which they’ll hope to carry over to Friday’s game in an effort to move on in the tournament.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...