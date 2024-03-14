Badgers break Big Ten Tournament program record in 87-56 win over Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers had themselves a day on Thursday, beating the Maryland Terrapins by 31 points in an 87-56 victory, allowing them to advance to the next round of the Big Ten Tournament, where they’ll face the Northwestern Wildcats.

It was a strong day from the start, as the Badgers hit each of their first six three-pointers, ultimately ending with 47 first-half points.

By scoring 87 points, the Badgers broke a Big Ten Tournament program record, as Thursday’s output was their highest-scoring game in tournament history.

Additionally, Wisconsin’s 31-point win was tied for the third-largest margin of victory in Tournament history.

Three-point shooting, as mentioned above, was a significant factor in the win, as Wisconsin finished the game hitting 16/25 of their deep shots.

Their 16 three-point makes are the second-most in Big Ten Tournament history as well, while their 64 percent efficiency from three is also the second-highest in the tourney’s history, with a minimum of 10 attempts.

Wisconsin’s strong shooting day takes them to the third round of the tournament on Friday, when they’ll face the Northwestern Wildcats, with tip-off set for approximately 1:30 P.M.

While the Badgers haven’t been a very consistent three-point shooting team, they’ve improved their shot quality, which they’ll hope to carry over to Friday’s game in an effort to move on in the tournament.