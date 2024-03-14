Transcript: What John Blackwell, Steven Crowl said after the Badgers 87-56 win over Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Maryland Terrapins 87-56 to advance in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, shooting the ball extremely efficiently, while holding their opponent to under 40 percent from the field in the win.

After the game, guard John Blackwell, who had a team-high 18 points off the bench, and center Steven Crowl, who scored 17 points on 7/8 shooting, spoke with the media, breaking down the win.

Q. Steven, this is the first ever Big Ten men’s basketball tournament in Minneapolis, in Minnesota. You’re obviously from the area. What was it like to be out there in your home state? And what are your thoughts on the tournament possibly returning to Minneapolis in the future?

STEVEN CROWL: I thought it was a lot of fun, not only for me, but the other Minnesota guys — Tyler, Jack, Nolan — just being able to play in front of our friends and family and get a win.

It was a lot of fun. I enjoy playing here. We tend to have a lot of success in Minnesota, and like I said, it was a lot of fun.

Q. Steven and John, Greg mentioned that he felt you guys are playing like you did in January and you felt it in the last week. What specifically did you guys feel, whether it was in practice or what you talked about at the loss at Purdue, the specific things you guys were doing better that gave you the confidence?

JOHN BLACKWELL: I just feel like we’ve turned up our defense a little bit more and pushed more on offense, and we didn’t like put the blame on each other. We just took the loss and stayed together. I thought that was important with us making this run and us playing better together for sure.

Q. Steven, there’s been some times this year where opponents have hit early threes and that’s gotten them going. Experiencing that for yourself, how much does that change the momentum when you see the threes falling like they were early?

STEVEN CROWL: It’s a huge thing. Obviously you can get off to a big lead. But I think it really started on the defensive end, our intensity, getting out in transition, like John said. I think the threes were just a matter of doing that.

Luckily we knocked them down tonight. Hopefully, like I said earlier, we can go tomorrow too.

Q. John, for you, we’ve seen you be aggressive going at the rim a ton to try and get that confidence offensively. Today you had three early three-pointers. When you’re getting your shot as well, how does that kind of help your game offensively in terms of getting into a rhythm?

JOHN BLACKWELL: Mainly just taking what the defense gives me. The threes were inside-out threes from the post and from kickouts. If my three is falling, then I know guys are closing out. So I try to get to the rim also, staying aggressive.

Q. John, kind of would you have ever anticipated that your freshman year, you’re right up here on the podium, at least 17 points in three straight games. You’ve made such a big impact. I guess would you have anticipated you would play such a big role in this Wisconsin team in your freshman year?

JOHN BLACKWELL: First of all, I just want to give glory to God for helping me get this role. I just thank my teammates and my coaches for preparing me in the summer and preseason to prepare me to play at this level.

All I did was work and stay in the gym and kept my head down, and my hard work is paying off.

Q. Steven, you were asked again after the Purdue game about being more aggressive offensively. There was a play early, I think it was John was kind of down. His guy was there, and you motioned for him to kick out so you could post your guy up. Did you come out more intent on trying to attack early today in this game?

STEVEN CROWL: I’ll thank the coaches for that. They’ve been on me all season about being aggressive. That’s on me, just trying to be more aggressive. Like you said, today my mindset was just to go out there and try to get them up.

I think we’re better when I’m aggressive. That’s a courtesy of my teammates also, like you said, getting me the ball down low when I need it and kicking it out for threes.

Like Coach said earlier, I thought we did a good job of sharing the rock all around and knocking down those open shots.

Q. John, can you just describe the energy that the bench — and yourself, but the whole bench today brought to the team.

JOHN BLACKWELL: Definitely. I feel like us coming off the bench, me, Kamari, Markus, we’ve got to bring the spark plug thing to the starters. I feel like we do that well. We’ve got to keep it going.

That motivates them when they come back into the game and play well.