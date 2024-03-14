Transcript: What Greg Gard said after the Badgers 87-56 win over Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Maryland Terrapins 87-56 to advance in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, shooting the ball extremely efficiently, while holding their opponent to under 40 percent from the field in the win.

After the game, head coach Greg Gard spoke with the media, breaking down his team’s efforts in the blowout victory.

Opening Statement

“State the obvious here, I thought a complete team effort both sides of the court. I thought defensively we set the tone early. Then obviously you start knocking down some shots and getting some offense from your defense. Just all the way up and down the lineup, got great contributions.”

“Such an unselfish group when you get 25 assists on 31 made field goals. And I think starting to see more of what we were back in January. I felt that the last week or so, that we were trending back in the right direction and really starting to click, and today it showed again.

“Looking forward to tomorrow against a very good Northwestern team, but we’re going to enjoy this a little bit before we prep tonight for them.”

Q: We talked a little bit after the Purdue game about kind of even though some of the shots didn’t go down, you generated a lot of good looks. Did you feel like it was just a matter of time, and what type of confidence can that give the guys going forward?

GREG GARD: I see these guys every day, in every drill, in every workout, so I know we’ve got good shooters. That’s a credit to defenses that have been able to do different things to us.

But I think you also go through ebbs and flows of the season, and when you hit a little dip or a valley, not to get — don’t beat yourself up mentally. You have to keep playing and keep playing aggressively.

I thought during our little stretch we weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be. Now, it helps to be fully healthful, specifically with John and Kam back. It just makes us more complete. That’s been really one of our aces in our pocket all year has been our depth and what guys do for each other.

Yeah, we didn’t make a big deal about it. I thought we played pretty well at Purdue. Thought we played pretty well in the second half against Rutgers. So I’ve seen a trend of us, just how we’ve practiced, how we’ve approached things, that were escalating towards where we want to be. You’re going to go through those flows during the season, and the key is don’t — if you hit a little dip, just keep working your way out of it.

I kept telling them all the time when we were going through this, we’re a really good team. We’re a really good team, and we’ll fight our way out of it. I’m glad to see that they’re getting rewarded for their perseverance and their persistence.

Q. You kind of alluded to it, it’s been a while since you’ve had this comfortable of a win. Did the team need to see something like this?

GREG GARD: Heck, if I could get them all by this much, I’d do it. It’s not easy. They still have to do it. They have to go out and make shots and make the plays and share the ball.

Yeah, I think when we are at our best, this is a sample of what we’re like. We’re pretty — we’ve got a lot of weapons and very unselfish people in that locker room that want what’s best for Wisconsin.

Q. Greg, you go into halftime. I think it was a 21-point lead. What do you say at half? How do you keep them kind of up? You go on a 14-0 run to start the second half. How big was that to just put it away right there?

GREG GARD: It was the first time all year that I pulled out the old quiz, and I always pick on the young guys, of what the score is. Fortunately, none of them named what it was, and finally someone got to 0-0.

Then same as always. You go through things that I’ve seen, because we can watch a little bit of clip tape at halftime as a coaching staff, and things that we’ve talked about, and then re-emphasizing the first five minutes. Come out, don’t take our foot off the gas. Know what they’re going to try to do. Know who we have to buckle down on and keep out of the paint.

I thought we came out really well. We came out aggressive again and got the ball to the rim, turned our defense into offense again, and were able to continue to build on that lead.

Q. Obviously you play again tomorrow, but on a back-to-back, how important is it to get the starters some rest down the stretch of today’s game?

GREG GARD: It’s huge. If you have the opportunity and you’re fortunate enough to do that — obviously you play who you need to play because it’s March and you want to keep advancing. But I think not only for them to be able to play in spurts — and we got great contributions off the bench before I was able to make the decision that I could let some guys rest more.

That’s what we need. We need everybody involved with this. That makes us a much better team. When we can go deep and not really take our foot off the gas, that makes us that much harder to play against.

Q. Coach, Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit did a really good job on Jahmir Young. Can you talk about their focus on defense today?

GREG GARD: I’ve got a really good backcourt. They’re experienced. They’re tough. They both know what we need to do defensively. We used John a little bit on Jahmir too, he’s a terrific player, and even Kam on him some. We were able to keep rotating guys on him and give him different looks and keep everybody fresh.

That’s the other thing, he’s such a load, you want to keep the bodies on him fresh. I thought we did a good job of collectively keeping him under control, and the same thing in the bigs and how we were able to layer the defense behind the initial ball screens.

I thought for the most part we were pretty well in the right place at the right time.

Q. Coach, early in the season, Nolan kind of felt overwhelmed with his one-on-one post defense. I know sometimes you haven’t had a choice with Steve in foul trouble, but these last couple games, you’ve given him extended minutes against Zach Edey, Julian Reese, and he seemed to kind of hold his own. How much has he grown from the beginning of the season, and what’s allowing him to compete on that end of the floor all of a sudden?

GREG GARD: Yeah, it’s experience. Like I always say, I play young guys when they’re ready and I feel they can help us, and he was ready right out of the gate, as was John.

I think the experience has helped him. There’s been a lot of baptism by fire, so to speak. The other thing that’s helped him is we’ve got better defensively around him. If we need to trap the post, we can, we have that part of our arsenal. But also how we can dig and raid and crowd the paint if he does get lined up one-on-one and send help to him and have help nearby.

Not only has he gotten better and grown through this year, and there’s no better teacher than experience, but the pieces around him collectively, we’ve gotten better defensively as the year’s gone on.