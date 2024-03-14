Instant reaction to the Badgers 87-56 win over Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers started their Big Ten Tournament experience with a bang, securing an 87-56 victory over the Maryland Terrapins to move on to the next round.

With the win, the Badgers will now face off against the No. 4 seeded Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, with tip-off set for approximately 1:30 P.M.

Offensively, the Badgers shot the ball extremely well, hitting 51.7 percent of their shots and 64 percent of their threes, which was the difference-maker in the game.

Wisconsin had four double-digit scorers, as A.J. Storr (16 points), Steven Crowl (17 points), Chucky Hepburn (10 points), and John Blackwell (18 points) all shot the ball over 50 percent from the field.

Defensively, Wisconsin was able to limit Maryland to under 40 percent from the field, leading to them scoring just 56 points in the game.

The Badgers got a significant spark from their bench, who scored 37 points and played well defensively, matching the physicality that Maryland brought to the game.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 87-56 win over the Maryland Terrapins, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Next up, the Badgers will continue forward, facing the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday at 1:30 P.M. with hopes of improving their resume ahead of March Madness.