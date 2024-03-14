3 quick takeaways from the Badgers 87-56 win over Maryland

The Wisconsin Badgers started off their Big Ten Tournament with a dominant 87-56 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, marking their biggest win of the season.

With the win, the Badgers will advance to the next round, where they will face off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Friday, with tip-off set for approximately 1:30 P.M.

Offensively, Wisconsin shot 51.7 percent from the field and 64 percent from three in one of their best shooting performances of the year.

Defensively, the Badgers were stout, limiting Maryland to 39.3 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, as they were composed on that end for the entirety of the game.

Here are three quick takeaways from the Badgers’ 87-58 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

Three-point shooting

The Badgers really struggled to hit their threes against the Purdue Boilermakers over the weekend, but the shot quality was there.

On Thursday, Wisconsin was lights out from three in one of their best shooting performances of the season, starting from the opening minutes of the game.

The Badgers connected on each of their first six threes of the game, allowing them to get out to an early 21-9 lead.

Those shots came in a variety of ways, as Wisconsin was able to mainly connect on catch-and-shoot opportunities, essentially hitting the shots that they missed against Purdue.

Wisconsin finished the first half shooting 10/13 from deep, while connecting on 18/28 of their field goals to put up 47 points over the first 20 minutes.

The threes came from a number of sources, as A.J. Storr and Steven Crowl hit on a pair in the first half, while John Blackwell came out scorching hot, hitting all four of his threes in the half.

The three-point shooting extended to the second half, where Wisconsin shot 6/12 percent from three, leading to a 16/25 day overall (64 percent) from deep.

Connor Essegian, who played the final nine minutes of the game, was even able to get into the action, hitting a pair of threes and scoring nine points.

The Badgers have been an inconsistent three-point shooting team this season, but it’s clear how high their offensive ceiling is when those shots are falling.

That’ll definitely be a point of emphasis when the Badgers face off against Northwestern on Friday.

Defense

Much will be said about the Badgers offense on Thursday, and deservedly so, but Wisconsin’s defense was equally as impressive on the night.

While Jahmir Young had himself a nice first half with 15 points on 7/11 shooting, the Badgers held the Terrapins to 26 total points on 42.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three.

Maryland was able to really operate out of transition against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday, but those opportunities merely weren’t there against the Badgers on Thursday.

Then, over the first eight and a half minutes in the second half, Wisconsin outscored Maryland 20-5, extending their lead to 67-31 at one point.

Defensively, Wisconsin drove Maryland off the three-point line, while taking away shots at the rim, leading to a strong overall performance.

Additionally, the Badgers were able to fully shut down every other Maryland player outside of Young, leading to a one-dimensional offensive attack that couldn’t function consistently for the Terrapins.

Like their three-point shooting, Wisconsin’s defense has been inconsistent at times this year, as the team struggled to click together, despite having some impressive individual defenders.

On Thursday, however, when it mattered, the Badgers defense came to play, and was as important to their win as the offense.

Passing

Wisconsin generally predicates its offense on solid ball movement, leading to pick-and-roll actions and open shots.

Well, the passing efforts were key to their excellent shot-making on Thursday, and the numbers reflected that.

Wisconsin scored 47 points on 18 field goals in the first half, of which 14 were assisted on.

Chucky Hepburn, the team’s primary facilitator, had seven assists himself, while Max Klesmit added three of his own.

That philosophy carried over the second half as Wisconsin assisted on 11 of their 13 field goals during the period.

Whether it was the catch-and-shoot opportunities, the pick-and-roll or just quickly moving the ball, the Badgers’ passing efforts were instrumental to their flowing offense on Thursday.