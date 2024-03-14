Maryland’s Jahari Long out vs. Badgers on Thursday

The Maryland Terrapins will be without guard Jahari Long against the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday, according to the Big Ten’s availability report.

Long, a top backup for the Terrapins, suffered what appeared to be a fairly serious injury in the last minute of Maryland’s 65-51 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday.

Long averaged 4.7 points on 41.6 percent shooting and 35.5 percent from three in 18.5 minutes of action per game this season.

In addition to Long, the Terrapins will be without Chance Stephens, who hasn’t played this year.

For the Badgers, Isaac Lindsey and Isaac Gard will be out for Thursday’s game against the Terrapins, but they have a clean slate outside of that.

No other player is questionable, which is good for the Badgers, who were dealing with some injuries to guards Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit.

Hepburn, who took a hit to the head in Sunday’s loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, was held out of Tuesday’s practice, but was expected to play in the Big Ten Tournament.

Klesmit suffered an injury against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, keeping him out for much of the second half. He played only 21 minutes in that game before playing just 17 minutes against Purdue.

After the game, head coach Greg Gard shared the need to get Klesmit back to 100 percent ahead of the tournament, as he was a game-time decision against Purdue, so it’s a good sign that he’s not questionable for Thursday.