After dislocating his toe, Kamari McGee ready to make an impact for the Badgers in the postseason

When Wisconsin Badgers guard Kamari McGee went down with an injury that caused him to limp off the court against the Indiana Hoosiers, he knew something was wrong immediately.

The guard had initially taken a spill, where he sensed something was wrong, but decided to remain in the game and shoot his free throw after drawing a foul. But, one play later, McGee took another fall on the same leg, which only further solidified the injury.

“My mind was just racing,” McGee said. “You know, I made it to the free throw line with a little limp. I knew something was wrong once I got to the free throw line and I missed the free throw, and I just had it in my mind that the refs wouldn’t stop the game.”

“So I’m like, ‘well, they’re not going to stop, so let me just get back and try to do what I can because, I mean, I was able to get back.’ And then I think that second fall just solidified it.”

McGee revealed that he dislocated his toe, which is what prompted such a long delay and a slower recovery.

“I dislocated my toe,” McGee said. “Somebody landed on my foot when I dove for the ball prior to that, and all their pressure on my heel just pushed my foot down and I had dislocated my toe. I actually tore two ligaments in my toe. So that’s what we’re working through right now.”

McGee ultimately missed over a month and a half with the injury, which was the first serious injury of his career, and the recovery has had its ups and downs.

“This is my first serious injury, so this is my first time having to miss that many games, miss games at all. So, it was definitely a different feel for sure,” McGee said. “Some days are harder than others.”

“It was definitely frustrating, but I kind of used that to fuel the fire. I kind of just embraced the rehab, the therapy sessions, just spending all that time with a trainer, I just embraced that, found the good, and just kept my spirits up, and it’s got me back in shape.”

McGee’s impact was felt in his first game back, as the backup point guard went a perfect 5/5 from the field for 11 points, while providing energy on the defensive end in just 10 minutes of action.

In that game, the Badgers experimented with a three-guard lineup, placing Chucky Hepburn with John Blackwell and McGee, which ultimately led to Wisconsin’s 17-2 run in the second half that blew the game apart.

“With that three-guard lineup right there, you have three defensive-minded guys,” McGee said. “So that really brings a lot of juice that allows us to turn our defense and offense. So I really like that group right there. Just because all three of us were on the same page, no matter what it was, we would take each other’s guy or we got our own guy.”

“Either way, even with Steve-O (Steven Crowl) and like that whole five right there was just locked in defensively. And I like that group. When teams play smaller guards like that or not even smaller guards because JB (John Blackwell) can guard bigger guys, Chuck (Chucky Hepburn) can guard bigger, we all can hold our own. So that lineup definitely made an impact [against Rutgers].”

The Badgers struggled without McGee and the lineup, and they’ll definitely look to involve him during their postseason run, which starts on Thursday against the Maryland Terrapins, with tip-off set for approximately 1:30 P.M.