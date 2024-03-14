Badgers hoping Markus Illver’s shooting can translate from practice to games

The Wisconsin Badgers made a switch in February, as they began to involve Markus Illver more as the team’s primary backup power forward over Carter Gilmore, looking to repay the 6’10 shooter for his hard work in practice.

While Gilmore has still seen minutes at times, Illver has taken on a bigger role, which carried over to March, where the latter has been the only backup power forward to play in the last two games.

Illver provides a shooting threat for the Badgers, which is something different than Gilmore’s skillset, but the former has struggled with his shot, shooting just 34.5 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three on the season.

He was able to score a season-high five points against the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, but it came after he missed his first four threes and only hit his final opportunity late in the game.

What is Greg Gard looking for from his backup power forward?

“Yeah, he needs to hit some [shots] in big moments,” Gard said on Tuesday. “It’s a confidence thing right now. You could tell, we ran specifically something for him there at the end of the game. I wanted to have him see one go in because I’ve watched him enough here in practice and what he’s done.”

“It’s a confidence thing when the lights go on and it’s hard because he hasn’t played a lot this year until recently. In those moments, he needs to knock some of those down and he will. I have confidence in him.”

Illver himself acknowledged the sentiment, understanding the need to knock down those shots, which can be frustrating at times, knowing how well he shoots the ball in practice.

“I feel like I’ve shown more in practice and that’s why I’ve earned those minutes in games,” Illver said. “But I mean, when I get in there, I got to knock those shots down. Like in practice, I got to get that confidence, but just showing it in practice and feeling more comfortable with me.”

However, the forward’s shooting isn’t the only reason that he’s earned playing time. Instead, lllver has also been attentive defensively, while also picking things up fast.

“But I like all the other things,” Gard said. “I don’t see him defensively making the errors. I don’t see him being not physical anymore. I see a lot of good things away from the ball that he’s doing. That steal interception [against Purdue] was one of them. That catch he made on the high low rim run, that pass was thrown behind, caught it right in all one motion [and scored].”

“So I think he’s a very smart basketball player. He picks up things really fast and for him, I love nothing better than seeing the shots going down because I think that’ll send his confidence through the roof.”

Illver has embraced that mentality of just helping the team win, which drives his competitive spirit as he looks to embrace his new role.

“You got to do anything to help your team win, whether it’s diving on the ball, going to get a rebound, or knocking down a wide-open shot,” Illver said. So I just got to embrace my role and got to help the team any way I can.”

But, the Badgers will need Illver to hit some of those shots in big moments on Thursday when they start their Big Ten Tournament with a game against the Maryland Terrapins, with tip-off approximately set for 1:30 P.M.

If Illver can provide the team a boost, Wisconsin should see an increase in their three-point shooting percentages, which should be important going forward.