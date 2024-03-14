Wisconsin vs. Maryland: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to play against the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, looking to advance to the quarterfinals against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Wisconsin ended the season with a loss on the road to the Purdue Boilermakers, but had been making some progress over their final two games ahead of the tournament.

The Terrapins finished the regular season with a 15-16 record before beating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to move on to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

It had been a rough ending to the season for Maryland, who had lost eight of their last 10 games, which included a 74-70 loss to the Badgers back on February 20th at the Kohl Center.

Here’s how you can watch Thursday’s game for the Badgers against Maryland.

How to watch

TV: Big Ten Network, Thursday at 1:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Target Center

Line: Wisconsin -3 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 132.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.)