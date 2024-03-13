Badgers to play Terrapins in their first game of Big Ten Tournament

It’s official: the Wisconsin Badgers will play the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Terrapins, seen as the No. 12 seed in the tournament, easily beat the No. 13 seeded Rutgers Scarlet Knights 65-51 on Wednesday to advance, where they’ll look to upset the Badgers at the Target Center.

Wisconsin recently faced the Terrapins, beating them 74-70 at the Kohl Center on February 20th during the lone matchup between the two sides this season.

In that game, the Badgers overcame a 4/17 night from three to ultimately win, although Maryland was able to keep it close for nearly the whole game.

Tyler Wahl was the star in that one, scoring 18 points on 6/9 shooting by finding a way to make crafty finishes around the rim.

Max Klesmit hit the dagger with 56 seconds remaining by putting the Badgers up seven with a three-pointer, keeping Maryland from completing their comeback effort.

Maryland struggled to finish the season, losing eight of their last 10 regular season games, although it must be noted that every loss but one was by single-digits, indicating their ability to remain close in games.

I was able to watch their win on Wednesday over Rutgers and came away with a few observations that’ll be key for the Badgers on Thursday.

1) Transition defense

It was clear that Maryland was looking to move the ball in transition a ton on Wednesday, looking to find clear scoring opportunities outside of their halfcourt offense, and it was clicking.

Maryland scored 19 fastbreak points in comparison to six from Rutgers, which was a key difference.

The Badgers need to make sure they limit the transition opportunities, which means getting back on defense after missed shots and turnovers, but more importantly, finding good offense so that Maryland can’t run after a make.

2) Three-point shooting

In a way, it’s tied into the previous takeaway, as Maryland generating three-point looks off their fastbreak offense, but the Terrapins shot the ball well from three prior to garbage time on Wednesday.

The Terrapins hit 4/8 from three in the first half and were 7/17 going into the final three minutes where they were up 25 points.

That happened against one of the Big Ten’s best three-point defending teams in Rutgers, but Maryland moved the ball well, creating open looks, with Jamie Kaiser and Donta Scott shooting the ball well.

Wisconsin will either need to find their own shot or find a way to limit Maryland’s threes, as they did during the first meeting between the teams where the Terrapins shot just 5/15 from deep.

3) Jahari Long’s health

The Terrapins saw one of their key backup guards, Jahari Long, go down with a knee injury during the last 55 seconds of the game on Wednesday.

Long was down for a few minutes before being helped up by his teammates, although he seemed to be struggling to put any pressure on his right foot.

It seems tough for Long to be able to play tomorrow against the Badgers, given the quick turnaround, which means the Terrapins will likely be without one of their top seven players.

That’ll be something to monitor for tomorrow’s game.