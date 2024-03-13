Badgers need Steven Crowl to be more aggressive in the postseason

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to play in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, looking to pick up some momentum ahead of March Madness as the No. 5 seed in the conference.

After some struggles in February, the Badgers seem to be turning a new leaf, having played well in each of their last two games, albeit one was a loss to the Purdue Boilermakers on the road.

But, if they want to reach their potential, the Badgers need to unlock one aspect of their offense that has come and gone at times this season: Steven Crowl’s scoring ability.

Crowl is the team’s third-leading scorer this season behind A.J. Storr (16.2 points/game) and Tyler Wahl (11.7 points/game), averaging 10.8 points a contest while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three.

However, Crowl is also known for his passing, which can lead him away from hunting his shot at times, and that’s when the Badgers offense stalls.

With possessions usually involving a post touch for Wisconsin, Crowl needs to be more aggressive when earning opportunities down low, and it comes with him being quicker with decision-making to go score, rather than waiting for the defense to come to him.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Greg Gard fully supported the sentiment that Crowl needs to hunt for his shot more, while also acknowledging the center’s passing ability.

“Absolutely,” Gard said about Crowl needing to find his shot more. “He gets defended in different ways. Purdue is unique in terms of how nobody has a 7’5, 250-pound guy, that they park in the paint consistently. But also, he’s very cautious. That’s why his assist-to-turnover ratio is always pretty good.”

“He’s a good passer, but [we’re] trying to have him be less conservative, specifically when he catches [the ball], go score right away. Not wait for traffic to come, not wait for the defense to load, not wait for them to send another guy at the rim.”

Part of Crowl’s hesitancy and desire to see the defense unfold comes from him looking not to turn the ball over, but there are times when he just needs to trigger and score, rather than overthinking the situation, understanding that he’s capable of winning 1-on-1 against a defender.

“I understand his thinking behind it,” Gard said about Crowl’s passiveness. “He doesn’t want to turn the ball over. He’s very unselfish, sometimes to a fault, but being more aggressive just go score. Just take it and force the issue. It’s not his nature and it’s not who he is. But we’ve got to continue to force him to force it.”

The stats match the narrative, as Wisconsin is 8-2 this season when Crowl scores at least 15 points.

Looking even further, the Badgers scored over 80 points in both of the losses where Crowl had at least 15, showcasing that it was more so their defensive efforts that lost them the two games.

Wisconsin’s team is different this season in that several players are capable of taking charge as scorers if needed.

But, the Badgers best formula comes when Crowl is hunting for his shot down low, which needs to happen, both in the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.