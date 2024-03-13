How the Badgers are preparing for the Big Ten Tournament’s rigorous schedule

The Wisconsin Badgers are getting ready to face their next battle: the Big Ten Tournament, where they enter as the No. 5 seed after finishing the regular season 19-12.

As the No. 5 seed, they’ll face the winner of the Maryland Terrapins (No. 12 seed) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (No. 13 seed) on Thursday, with the game scheduled to start at approximately 1:30 P.M.

The Badgers are facing a change in the Big Ten Tournament, going from two games a week to potentially playing on four consecutive days as they chase a Big Ten postseason title.

How is Wisconsin preparing for the uptick in games as they look to improve their stock ahead of the NCAA Tournament?

Despite the changing circumstances, their philosophy remains the same: taking care of one game at a time.

“You have back-to-back games. Whether that’s three in a row, four in a row, five in a row, whatever it is, you have to take care of the one game first,” head coach Greg Gard said on Tuesday. “That’s always something that sometimes gets lost in the discussion is that to play four games in a row, you have to take care of one first.”

“If you get to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, you got to take care of round one. It’s really about just focusing on the opponent.”

Wisconsin’s first opponent will be either Rutgers or Maryland, and Gard pointed out how both teams have strong defenses led by a top shot blocker, with Cliff Omoruyi for the former and Julian Reese for the latter.

Additionally, the Badgers have seen both of these teams late in their Big Ten schedule, beating Maryland 74-70 on February 20th before defeating Rutgers 78-66 last Thursday.

While the Badgers have ample time to prepare for their first matchup, the ones after that come within a 24-hour span.

Is it difficult for the quick turnaround and the preparation that comes with playing back-to-backs?

“I don’t think it becomes difficult. They understand,” Gard said, talking about his team. “They’ve all played in a tournament environment before, whether it’s been here or in high school. Quite simply, you have to win and advance or you don’t get to advance.”

“The parity in college basketball, anybody can beat anybody. I think we’ve seen that throughout the year. So you just take care of trying to play the best 40 minutes you can, and if you earn the right to get another 40, attack that as well.”

Wisconsin had struggled over their final month of basketball, going 3-8 since February 1st, but they seemed to end the season on the right track with a nice win over Rutgers and a solid showing at Purdue before the game slipped away in the final minutes.

Now, they’ll look to carry that momentum over to the Big Ten Tournament, where they’ll hope to increase their stock and potentially even their seeding in the NCAA Tournament, which starts next week.