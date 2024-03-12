Badgers G Chucky Hepburn a DNP in practice Tuesday, expected to play on Thursday

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted practice on Tuesday with media in attendance, and a notable name was held out: point guard Chucky Hepburn.

Hepburn, who hasn't missed a game this season, was held out after taking a hit to the head on Sunday against Purdue, but it was more for rest reasons, according to a UW spokesperson.

Still, despite missing Tuesday’s practice, Hepburn is expected to play on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament, where they’ll play either the Maryland Terrapins (No. 12 seed) or the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (No. 13 seed) as the No. 5 seed.

That game will take place on Thursday at approximately 1:30 P.M. at the Target Center.

Hepburn’s status update comes after Max Klesmit’s injury against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights that kept him out for a majority of the second half in that contest.

Klesmit was questionable for the season finale against Purdue, but ultimately played and started after John Blackwell was initially listed as the starter in warmups.

Following the game, head coach Greg Gard revealed he was unsure whether Klesmit would be able to play in that game, while stating a need to get him healthy for the Big Ten Tournament, as he wasn’t 100 percent against Purdue.

Klesmit played just 17 minutes against Purdue.