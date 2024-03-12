Wisconsin Basketball: Four Badgers earn Big Ten postseason awards

The Wisconsin Badgers were well-represented in the Big Ten postseason awards this year, as four different players were recognized on Tuesday.

Sophomore A.J. Storr earned the highest accolade, being named to the All-Big Ten second team after a strong first year in Madison.

Storr became the first player since Brad Davison in 2022 to be named to the All-Big Ten second team.

John Blackwell was honored as a top-five freshman in the conference, being named to the All-Big Ten freshman team.

Blackwell is the ninth player in Badgers history to earn an All-Big Ten freshman team accolade, while Wisconsin has now had a player make the list in each of the past three years, as Connor Essegian (2023) and Chucky Hepburn (2022) both made it.

Elsewhere, Tyler Wahl and Hepburn both earned honorable mentions for the All-Big Ten teams, while the latter was named to the All-Big Ten defensive team as a top-six defender in the conference.

Hepburn is the ninth Badger to make the all-defensive team, becoming the first since Ethan Happ and Zak Showalter, who were named back in 2017.

Additionally, Chris Hodges was named the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient for Wisconsin.

Here are the full Big Ten teams, as selected by the coaches:

Coaches Poll

Player of the Year

Zach Edey, Purdue

Defensive Players of the Year

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Co-Freshmen of the Year

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

Owen Freeman, Iowa

Sixth Man of the Year

Mason Gillis, Purdue

Co-Coaches of the Year

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska

Matt Painter, Purdue

Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year Award

Brandon Brantley, Purdue

First Team

Marcus Domask, Illinois

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Boo Buie, Northwestern (Unanimous)

Zach Edey, Purdue (Unanimous)

Braden Smith, Purdue

Second Team

Tony Perkins, Iowa

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

AJ Storr, Wisconsin

Third Team

Kel’el Ware, Indiana

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Rienk Mast, Nebraska

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

Ace Baldwin, Jr., Penn State

All-Freshman Team

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

Owen Freeman, Iowa

DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland

Cam Christie, Minnesota

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

All-Defensive Team

Kel’el Ware, Indiana

Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Zach Edey, Purdue

Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

Here are the full Big Ten teams, as selected by the media:

Media Poll

Player of the Year

Zach Edey, Purdue

Defensive Players of the Year

Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

Freshman of the Year

Owen Freeman, Iowa

Co-Coaches of the Year

Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska

Matt Painter, Purdue

First Team

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Boo Buie, Northwestern (Unanimous)

Zach Edey, Purdue (Unanimous)

Braden Smith, Purdue

Second Team

Marcus Domask, Illinois

Kel’el Ware, Indiana

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

AJ Storr, Wisconsin

Third Team

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Ace Baldwin, Jr., Penn State