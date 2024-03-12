Wisconsin Basketball: Four Badgers earn Big Ten postseason awards

The Wisconsin Badgers were well-represented in the Big Ten postseason awards this year, as four different players were recognized on Tuesday.
Sophomore A.J. Storr earned the highest accolade, being named to the All-Big Ten second team after a strong first year in Madison.
Storr became the first player since Brad Davison in 2022 to be named to the All-Big Ten second team.
John Blackwell was honored as a top-five freshman in the conference, being named to the All-Big Ten freshman team.
Blackwell is the ninth player in Badgers history to earn an All-Big Ten freshman team accolade, while Wisconsin has now had a player make the list in each of the past three years, as Connor Essegian (2023) and Chucky Hepburn (2022) both made it.
Elsewhere, Tyler Wahl and Hepburn both earned honorable mentions for the All-Big Ten teams, while the latter was named to the All-Big Ten defensive team as a top-six defender in the conference.
Hepburn is the ninth Badger to make the all-defensive team, becoming the first since Ethan Happ and Zak Showalter, who were named back in 2017.
Additionally, Chris Hodges was named the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient for Wisconsin.
Here are the full Big Ten teams, as selected by the coaches:
Coaches Poll
Player of the Year
Zach Edey, Purdue
Defensive Players of the Year
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Co-Freshmen of the Year
Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana
Owen Freeman, Iowa
Sixth Man of the Year
Mason Gillis, Purdue
Co-Coaches of the Year
Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska
Matt Painter, Purdue
Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year Award
Brandon Brantley, Purdue
First Team
Marcus Domask, Illinois
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Boo Buie, Northwestern (Unanimous)
Zach Edey, Purdue (Unanimous)
Braden Smith, Purdue
Second Team
Tony Perkins, Iowa
Jahmir Young, Maryland
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska
AJ Storr, Wisconsin
Third Team
Kel’el Ware, Indiana
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Rienk Mast, Nebraska
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
Ace Baldwin, Jr., Penn State
All-Freshman Team
Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana
Owen Freeman, Iowa
DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland
Cam Christie, Minnesota
John Blackwell, Wisconsin
All-Defensive Team
Kel’el Ware, Indiana
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Zach Edey, Purdue
Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers
Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin
Here are the full Big Ten teams, as selected by the media:
Media Poll
Player of the Year
Zach Edey, Purdue
Defensive Players of the Year
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Freshman of the Year
Owen Freeman, Iowa
Co-Coaches of the Year
Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska
Matt Painter, Purdue
First Team
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Jahmir Young, Maryland
Boo Buie, Northwestern (Unanimous)
Zach Edey, Purdue (Unanimous)
Braden Smith, Purdue
Second Team
Marcus Domask, Illinois
Kel’el Ware, Indiana
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
AJ Storr, Wisconsin
Third Team
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Ace Baldwin, Jr., Penn State
