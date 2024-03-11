Badgers G John Blackwell wins 4th Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell earned his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award to close out the regular season, the conference announced on Monday.

Blackwell was an integral piece in both of the Badgers’ games this past week, averaging 17.5 points and six rebounds a game, while shooting 62.5 percent from the field.

Blackwell also went to the free throw line a total of 14 times, hitting 11 of those shots in the two games, which were both the highest on the team.

The freshman guard has really picked up his game as the season has gone along, serving as a necessary spark plug that consistently attacks the rim when the offense spurns out and plays physically at the ball on the defensive side.

With his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award, Blackwell has now gotten the most of any Badger since Nigel Hayes earned four during the 2013-14 season.

A likely shoo-in for the Big Ten All-Freshman team, Blackwell has averaged 8.5 points per game this season, good for fourth among freshmen.