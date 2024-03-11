Badgers earn No. 5 seed in Big Ten Tournament, will play Thursday

The Wisconsin Badgers have earned the No. 5 seed in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament, which means their first game will be on Thursday at approximately 1:30 P.M. CT.

In that game, they'll play the winner of the No. 12 Maryland Terrapins versus the No. 13 Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who play on Wednesday at 5:30 P.M.

The Badgers entered the weekend with a variety of possibilities, as a win could've placed them among the top four in the conference, which would've given the team a chance to earn a double-bye in the conference tournament.

However, they lost to the Purdue Boilermakers, while the Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers won their final games, leaving Wisconsin with either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the tournament.

With the Iowa Hawkeyes losing to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Wisconsin settled in at the No. 5 seed, and they'll look to make a run starting on Thursday.

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 Big Ten Tournament.

Wednesday, March 13 (First Round)

Game 1 (#12 Maryland vs. #13 Rutgers) – 5:30 p.m. CT (Peacock)

Game 2 (#11 Penn State vs. #14 Michigan) – 25 minutes following Game 1 (Peacock)

Thursday, March 14 (Second Round)

Game 3 (#8 Michigan State vs. #9 Minnesota) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Game 4 (#5 Wisconsin vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 3 (BTN)

Game 5 (#7 Iowa vs. #10 Ohio State ) – 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 6 (#6 Indiana vs. Game 2 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 5 (BTN)

Friday, March 15 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 (#1 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner) – 11 a.m. CT (BTN)

Game 8 (#4 Northwestern vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 7 (BTN)

Game 9 (#2 Illinois vs. Game 5 winner) – 5:30 p.m. CT (BTN)

Game 10 (#3 Nebraska vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 9 (BTN)

Saturday, March 16 (Semifinals)

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 12 p.m. CT (CBS)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 11 (CBS)

Sunday, March 17 (Championship)

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)