Instant reaction to the Badgers 78-70 loss to Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers ended their season with a 78-70 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers on the road, fighting hard to keep the lead at four points in the second half but ultimately returning to the loss column/

With the loss, the Badgers are now officially outside of the top four in the Big Ten standings heading into the conference tournament, meaning they’re going to play on Thursday next.

Offensively, the Badgers struggled to shoot the ball, hitting 43.5 percent of their shots and 20.8 percent of their threes, which was the difference-maker in the game.

Wisconsin had three 15+ point scorers, as John Blackwell led the way with 18 on 7/10 shooting, while Tyler Wahl and A.J. Storr both had 17 points on the day.

Defensively, Wisconsin saw some struggles at times, but held up well enough to keep themselves in the game against a tough opponent.

The Badgers were much better inside the paint on Sunday than they were against Rutgers, hitting 22/38 of their twos and 8/11 of their layups. But, the three-point struggles were too much to overcome, especially since Purdue shot 50 percent from three.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 78-70 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Wisconsin’s seeding in the Big Ten Tournament will be determined by the outcome of the Iowa Hawkeyes game later today, as they’ll ultimately be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed.

With that said, the Badgers will then either play the winner of the No. 11 vs. No. 14 game or the winner of the No. 12 vs. No. 13 game as their first matchup on Thursday.