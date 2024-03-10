3 quick takeaways from the Badgers 78-70 loss to Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their season with a 78-70 loss on the road to the Purdue Boilermakers, staying close throughout the second half but ultimately failing to pull out the victory.

With the loss, the Badgers dropped to 19-12 on the season and 11-9 in conference play, which dropped them outside of the top four in the Big Ten standings with the tournament coming up.

Offensively, Wisconsin shot 43.5 percent from the field and 20.8 percent from three, which was a key in the game, given the number of open looks that the Badgers saw.

Defensively, the Badgers allowed Purdue to shoot 49.1 percent from the field and 50 percent from three, as Zach Edey scored 25 points and Fletcher Loyer went a perfect 5/5 for 15 points.

Here are three quick takeaways from the Badgers’ 78-70 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

Three-point shooting

To beat Purdue, you need to hit threes. And the Badgers failed to do that on Sunday.

Wisconsin shot just 5/24 (20.8 percent) from three on the day, which was a significant issue, especially because the Boilermakers hit 9/18 of their threes.

The Badgers had a ton of good looks, but it was a struggle from the starters to the bench.

Five different players took at least three shots from distance (A.J. Storr, Max Klesmit, Chucky Hepburn, John Blackwell, and Markus Illver), but only Blackwell saw legitimate success, hitting two of his three attempts.

Despite having a number of capable shooters on the team, three-point shooting has been a struggle for the Badgers, specifically during their losing streak.

Wisconsin did see good success inside the arc, hitting 22/38 shots (57.8 percent), but it wasn’t enough to overcome their three-point woes.

Foul trouble

Foul trouble was a key issue for the Badgers early on.

Facing Zach Edey, who earned a number of foul calls in the first half, both centers Steven Crowl and Nolan Winter picked up two fouls within the first 10 minutes of the game.

That forced Chris Hodges, who had played 11 minutes all season at the end of games, into action in the first half for three minutes.

Additionally, Max Klesmit picked up two early first-half fouls, forcing him to sit for nearly the entire first half.

When in the game, Crowl and Winter had to manage their fouls, which was tough, as the former picked up his third foul at the 15:47 mark of the second half.

With the number of fouls called, Purdue had the free throw advantage, hitting 17/21 of their shots at the line, while Wisconsin converted only 11/14.

But, the fouls did affect the dynamic of the game, and ultimately played a role in the loss.

Big Ten Tournament

With the loss, Wisconsin cannot earn a top-four seed in the conference, which means they will not get the coveted double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers needed either a win from Purdue or a loss from Nebraska, Indiana, and Iowa, and neither scenario went in their favor.

Now, they’ll be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed, depending on how the final games go on Sunday, and will play on Thursday.

It has been a tough collapse for the Badgers, who were as high as the top team in the conference back in January, but have gone 3-8 since February 1st, dropping them several spots in the standings.

As the No. 5 or No. 6 seed, the Badgers will play the winner of either the No. 12 vs. No. 13 game or the No. 11 vs. No. 14 game, both of which will happen on Wednesday.

Can the Badgers go on a run in the tournament?