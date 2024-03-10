 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wisconsin vs. Purdue: How to watch + betting odds

Can the Badgers get a victory on the road to end the year?

By Rohan Chakravarthi
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Wisconsin Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, looking to try and secure a top-four seed in the conference.

On Thursday, the Badgers got a much-needed 78-66 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at home, which was their first double-digit victory in over a month.

The Boilermakers have started their season 27-3, most recently beating the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road.

Purdue, sporting a 16-3 conference record, has won four straight, and are winners of 13 of their last 14.

Here’s how you can watch Sunday’s game for the Badgers against Purdue.

How to watch

TV: FOX, Saturday at 11:30 A.M. CT

Stadium: Mackey Arena

Line: Purdue -10

Over/Under: 147

