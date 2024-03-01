Badgers G A.J. Storr mocked to Charlotte Hornets in recent ESPN mock draft

The Wisconsin Badgers have seen a recent fall, winning just two of their last eight games in a late-season tumble ahead of the Big Ten Tournament.

Their struggles haven’t impacted forward A.J. Storr’s stock, however, as the guard was included in ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony’s latest mock draft.

First ever 2025 mock draft is live. Shaping up as a strong class early, highlighted by two franchise-caliber talents up top in Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey.https://t.co/31IPNRIRHX — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 26, 2024

Averaging 16.2 points and 3.8 rebounds on 43.5 percent efficiency from the field, Storr has blossomed into Wisconsin’s top player this season after transferring in from St. John’s during the offseason.

Just a sophomore, Storr, standing at 6’7, 205 pounds, possesses top-end athleticism and is a capable scorer with a good frame and length, making him appealable to NBA teams.

Givony especially thinks so, mocking Storr to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 54 in his latest mock draft, which would make the Badgers guard the first player to get drafted from the school since Johnny Davis went No. 10 overall to the Washington Wizards in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 2024 draft class is filled with a number of intriguing names as there isn’t a consensus No. 1 selection yet, and Storr could be a part of the action, should he continue to improve his stock and decide to enter the draft.

However, before reaching his NBA aspirations, Storr and the Badgers need to find a way to right the ship after an ugly last four weeks.

Otherwise, March may quickly come and go for what was once a promising Wisconsin team.