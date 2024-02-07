Instant reaction to the Badgers 72-68 loss to Michigan

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers dropped their third consecutive game in a 72-68 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, marking the first time they’ve lost three in a row all season.

Offensively, the Badgers struggled to hit threes, shooting just 5/19 from deep, which dragged their field goal percentage to 46 percent.

A.J. Storr and Chucky Hepburn had 20 and 17 points respectively on at least 50 percent from the field, while Tyler Wahl scored 12 points on 6/7 shooting.

Defensively, Wisconsin struggled early on, allowing Michigan to score 37 first-half points, as they hit 54 percent of their shots, thanks to 11 early points from guard Dug McDaniel.

Ultimately, Wisconsin settled for too many threes, while not producing enough stops when they did score in a tough loss to a Michigan team that had lost each of their last five games by at least 10 points.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 72-68 loss to the Michigan Wolverines, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Wisconsin will now look to bounce back over the weekend in another road matchup, this time against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.